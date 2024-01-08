Share on email (opens in new window)

Source: AAA; Map: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals

Another day, another thing that's more expensive in San Diego than the rest of the country.

Driving the news: Nationally, gas prices are down to $3ish a gallon, which plays a big role in consumers' spending budgets and can impact how positively or negatively they view the economy.

Yes, but: Gas is most expensive in California, at $4.71 per gallon on average.

Zoom in: The average price at the pump around the San Diego metro is at $4.751 today, per AAA.

State of play: San Diego gas prices have steadily fallen to under $5 a gallon, since soaring to $6.25 in September.