San Diego State University football last week inked commitments from two quarterbacks, giving new coach Sean Lewis hopes of quickly turning around an offense that was second worst in the Mountain West in 2023.

Driving the news: The Aztecs are welcoming AJ Duffy, a transfer from Florida State who was considered a four-star prospect when he left high school, as the Union-Tribune reported.

They also scored a commitment from Danny O'Neil, a three-year starter, dual-threat QB from Indiana, per the Indy Star.

Meanwhile: Lewis hired an assistant from the University of Washington to be his new defensive coordinator and another defensive coach from the Huskies, the U-T reported.

What we're watching: The new signal callers will compete to run Lewis' up-tempo, innovative offensive system that he called "FlashFAST" when he coached at Kent State, but he's now dubbing "AztecFAST."