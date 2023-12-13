Why San Diego's sunsets stand out
You may have noticed our seasonal sunsets are mesmerizing — like this one at Pacific Beach Monday.
- It turns out, there's some science behind why San Diego skies are particularly beautiful this time of year.
What's happening: The fall and winter see changes in the jet stream going further south, which also taps into tropical moisture from the equator, creating a subtropical jet stream that produces high clouds and various thickness and layers, National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Tardy told Axios via email.
What they're saying: "It is most common during dry periods in the winter when we just have high clouds (cirrus) which make for the amazing, enhanced sunsets and sunrises," Tardy said.
- "The cirrus layers will refract and bend the sunset/sunrise providing the orange, pink and sometimes more red (often with smoke layers in the fall)," he said.
Be smart: It's not the lower sun angle, but the abundance of tropical moisture in the air.
- San Diego also has minimal marine clouds this time of year due to Santa Ana winds, plus winter storms mixing the low clouds and fog.
Worthy of your time: Our favorite sunset spots.
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.