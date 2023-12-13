You may have noticed our seasonal sunsets are mesmerizing — like this one at Pacific Beach Monday.

It turns out, there's some science behind why San Diego skies are particularly beautiful this time of year.

What's happening: The fall and winter see changes in the jet stream going further south, which also taps into tropical moisture from the equator, creating a subtropical jet stream that produces high clouds and various thickness and layers, National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Tardy told Axios via email.

What they're saying: "It is most common during dry periods in the winter when we just have high clouds (cirrus) which make for the amazing, enhanced sunsets and sunrises," Tardy said.

"The cirrus layers will refract and bend the sunset/sunrise providing the orange, pink and sometimes more red (often with smoke layers in the fall)," he said.

Be smart: It's not the lower sun angle, but the abundance of tropical moisture in the air.

San Diego also has minimal marine clouds this time of year due to Santa Ana winds, plus winter storms mixing the low clouds and fog.

