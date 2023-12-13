2 hours ago - Food and Drink
North Park Beer again ranks among top in U.S.
North Park Beer Company just collected another serious accolade.
Driving the news: VinePair, a national website focused on beer, wine and spirits, released a list of the 30 best breweries in the country, according to the beer bars that stock their wears, and North Park Beer Company made the cut.
- "Founder Kelsey McNair's brainchild brewery makes flawless IPAs of all stripes, as well as delightfully clean lagers and decadent barrel-aged imperial stouts," wrote Gene Fielden, the beer buyer at Bottlecraft, one of the brewery's neighbors on University Avenue.
Yes, but: This isn't North Park Beer Co.'s first (or second) sip of national notoriety.
- In 2022, it took home "brewery of the year" in its size category at the Great American Beer Fest, the most prestigious contest for U.S. brewers.
- Before opening the brewery, McNair's Hop-Fu! IPA became the most awarded homebrew recipe in the history of the American Homebrewers Association. It's now the brewery's flagship offering.
