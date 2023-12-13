2 hours ago - Food and Drink

North Park Beer again ranks among top in U.S.

headshot
North Park Beer Co.

North Park Beer Co.'s original location on University Avenue. Photo: Andrew Keatts/Axios

North Park Beer Company just collected another serious accolade.

Driving the news: VinePair, a national website focused on beer, wine and spirits, released a list of the 30 best breweries in the country, according to the beer bars that stock their wears, and North Park Beer Company made the cut.

  • "Founder Kelsey McNair's brainchild brewery makes flawless IPAs of all stripes, as well as delightfully clean lagers and decadent barrel-aged imperial stouts," wrote Gene Fielden, the beer buyer at Bottlecraft, one of the brewery's neighbors on University Avenue.

Yes, but: This isn't North Park Beer Co.'s first (or second) sip of national notoriety.

