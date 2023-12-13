Share on email (opens in new window)

North Park Beer Company just collected another serious accolade.

Driving the news: VinePair, a national website focused on beer, wine and spirits, released a list of the 30 best breweries in the country, according to the beer bars that stock their wears, and North Park Beer Company made the cut.

"Founder Kelsey McNair's brainchild brewery makes flawless IPAs of all stripes, as well as delightfully clean lagers and decadent barrel-aged imperial stouts," wrote Gene Fielden, the beer buyer at Bottlecraft, one of the brewery's neighbors on University Avenue.

Yes, but: This isn't North Park Beer Co.'s first (or second) sip of national notoriety.