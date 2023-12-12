Former Aztec punter Matt Araiza speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine in March 2022. Photo: Michael Hickey via Getty Images

The woman who accused former San Diego State University punter and NFL prospect Matt Araiza of raping her has agreed to dismiss him from her civil lawsuit, attorneys on both sides of the case confirmed to multiple media outlets Tuesday.

Catch up quick: The woman sued Araiza and two other Aztec football players in August 2022, accusing them of gang rape at an off-campus party.

Two days later, Araiza was released by the Buffalo Bills, who drafted the All-American punter in April 2022. He's been out of the league since, per USA Today.

Last December, local prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Araiza and his teammates after a months-long investigation.

Two other former SDSU players were added to the suit this June.

In July, Araiza filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman, which will now be dismissed under this settlement agreement.

Context: The accuser was 17 years old and in high school at the time of the alleged incident, however prosecutors were unable to prove that the accused knew she was under 18 or that she was too intoxicated to consent.

Araiza, who was 21 at the time, has admitted to having sex with her, but denied his involvement in the alleged gang rape.

The other players have said any encounters with her were consensual.

Of note: SDSU campus leadership faced criticism over how it initially failed to investigate the incident, though later concluded there were no findings of wrongdoing in this case.

What they're saying: "Matt has been forced to defend himself for the last sixteen months against false accusations and a campaign to ruin his career in the NFL. He will never get this time in his life back," according to a statement from attorneys Dick Semerdjian and Kristen Bush.

They added there was "extensive evidence that was key to securing Matt's voluntary dismissal from this lawsuit. Matt was and has always been innocent," per the Union-Tribune.

The other side: The woman's attorney, Dan Gilleon, told the U-T the defamation suit filed against her was "legally baseless."

Her first legal bill topped $20,000, and she "simply cannot afford to defend herself."

"Plus she has been beat down by Araiza's PR campaign and is frankly over it," Gilleon said in a text.

What's next: Her lawsuit, which names the four other defendants, is still set for trial in February 2024, per the U-T.