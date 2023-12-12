San Diego memories from Chargers' Antonio Gates
It's not his fault the team bolted to Los Angeles for the final two years of his NFL career.
Driving the news: Chargers legend Antonio Gates — who spent his entire 16-year career with the team and 14 of those years in San Diego — was inducted into the Chargers Hall of Fame at halftime of Sunday's game versus the Denver Broncos.
- "Sunday's celebration is about the journey, the team, and the love we all shared for the game," the eight-time Pro Bowler told Axios' Maxwell Millington in an email interview.
What he's saying: The Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate detailed his favorite San Diego memories and his go-to spot in town to grab breakfast:
Axios: How did the team's relocation change your relationship with Chargers fans, if at all?
AG: "I know the move from San Diego to Los Angeles brought up different emotions for Chargers fans, and I totally understand, it was hard for all of us to leave San Diego, no doubt. But in the midst of all that, one thing stood out: Chargers fans are a special breed. They're in a league of their own, and through thick and thin, they stuck with the team and supported me.
- "It was amazing playing 16 seasons for the Chargers, and seeing that passion and dedication transcend from San Diego to L.A. was something special. We built so many memories.
- "Chargers fans — you're the real deal. We're a community, and I appreciate each of you for making the ride unforgettable."
Axios: Which game in San Diego was your favorite?
AG: "One of my favorite games was against Seattle ... I had three touchdown catches, including a one-handed grab, and the Chargers controlled the tempo to keep Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch off the field and win at home, 30-21. The three touchdown receptions tied my career high. I had such a great game and I remember it like it was yesterday."
Axios: What are some of your favorite SD restaurants, and what do you normally order?
AG: "San Diego has this hidden gem that's my absolute go-to spot: Amaya at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, the restaurant is amazing. Every time I go, the food is on point, and the menu's a winner — they've got it covered. I usually order breakfast there and huevos rancheros, which is my favorite."
