It's not his fault the team bolted to Los Angeles for the final two years of his NFL career.

Driving the news: Chargers legend Antonio Gates — who spent his entire 16-year career with the team and 14 of those years in San Diego — was inducted into the Chargers Hall of Fame at halftime of Sunday's game versus the Denver Broncos.

"Sunday's celebration is about the journey, the team, and the love we all shared for the game," the eight-time Pro Bowler told Axios' Maxwell Millington in an email interview.

What he's saying: The Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate detailed his favorite San Diego memories and his go-to spot in town to grab breakfast:

Axios: How did the team's relocation change your relationship with Chargers fans, if at all?

AG: "I know the move from San Diego to Los Angeles brought up different emotions for Chargers fans, and I totally understand, it was hard for all of us to leave San Diego, no doubt. But in the midst of all that, one thing stood out: Chargers fans are a special breed. They're in a league of their own, and through thick and thin, they stuck with the team and supported me.

"It was amazing playing 16 seasons for the Chargers, and seeing that passion and dedication transcend from San Diego to L.A. was something special. We built so many memories.

"Chargers fans — you're the real deal. We're a community, and I appreciate each of you for making the ride unforgettable."

Axios: Which game in San Diego was your favorite?

AG: "One of my favorite games was against Seattle ... I had three touchdown catches, including a one-handed grab, and the Chargers controlled the tempo to keep Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch off the field and win at home, 30-21. The three touchdown receptions tied my career high. I had such a great game and I remember it like it was yesterday."

Axios: What are some of your favorite SD restaurants, and what do you normally order?

AG: "San Diego has this hidden gem that's my absolute go-to spot: Amaya at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, the restaurant is amazing. Every time I go, the food is on point, and the menu's a winner — they've got it covered. I usually order breakfast there and huevos rancheros, which is my favorite."