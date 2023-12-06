Must-see holiday light displays around San Diego

Share on email (opens in new window)

The holiday season is in full swing in San Diego, with a slate of Christmas parades, light displays, festive markets and beachside skating rinks all month long. Why it matters: Christmas lights make everyone merry and bright, whether you're looking for activities with visiting family or a jolly night out with friends.

Here are a few places to see holiday lights around San Diego — from musical light shows to dazzling boat parades.

Enjoy the sparkling installations along the one-mile walking trail through the gardens while sipping a hot mulled cider. The displays bring art and nature together for a spectacular show.

When and where: Now through Jan. 1 from 5-10pm at 300 Quail Gardens Dr. in Encinitas

Now through Jan. 1 from 5-10pm at 300 Quail Gardens Dr. in Encinitas Cost: Tickets are $23+ for adults and $13+ for children

✨ Carlsbad Camp Store's "Sound of Light"

Experience the second annual "Sound of Light" show with themed light and music displays that illuminate the beach.

the second annual "Sound of Light" show with themed light and music displays that illuminate the beach. When and where: Now through Jan. 2 at the South Carlsbad beach campground at 7201 Carlsbad Blvd. On-site parking is limited.

Now through Jan. 2 at the South Carlsbad beach campground at 7201 Carlsbad Blvd. On-site parking is limited. Cost: Free; donations accepted.

🐒 San Diego Zoo "Jungle Bells" and Safari Park "Wild Holidays"

See these attractions in a whole new light, decked out with holiday decor, musical ensembles, reindeer games and other festive activities.

When and Where: Jungle Bells opens this weekend (Dec. 9.) through Jan. 1 in Balboa Park.

Jungle Bells opens this weekend (Dec. 9.) through Jan. 1 in Balboa Park. "Wild Holidays" is happening on select evenings now through Dec. 31 in Escondido.

Cost: Included with park admission and memberships; Zoo and Safari Park tickets are $69 for adults and $59 for children

The fairgrounds turn into a winter wonderland with millions of lights, a holiday market, fireside lounges, a skating rink and more.

When and where: Open on weekends starting Dec. 14 from 4-9pm at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Open on weekends starting Dec. 14 from 4-9pm at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Cost: Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children, plus parking

🌟 Enchanted Village at Noah Homes

Visit the 8-acre Enchanted Village in Spring Valley to enjoy live musical performances, carolers and decorative Christmas displays with over a million lights.

When and where: Dec. 15-22 from 5-8pm at 12526 Campo Rd.

Dec. 15-22 from 5-8pm at 12526 Campo Rd. Cost: Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children Plus: Proceeds benefit Noah Homes, a nonprofit that provides housing and care to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Celebrate in style with the 1920s art-deco-inspired holiday display at The Del, featuring an "All That Jazz" light show.

When and where: Now through Jan. 7 from 5-9pm or 10pm outside the hotel at 1500 Orange Ave.

Now through Jan. 7 from 5-9pm or 10pm outside the hotel at 1500 Orange Ave. Cost: The light show is free, but other activities like beachside ice skating come with a cost.

Don't miss this local tradition that draws thousands to the waterfront to see dozens of lavishly decorated boats parade through the bay. This year's theme is "Christmas Traditions around the World."

When and where: Sunday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17; The procession starts at 5:30pm at Shelter Island, goes down to The Pier at Cesar Chavez Park and ends at Ferry Landing on Coronado at 7:45pm.

Sunday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17; The procession starts at 5:30pm at Shelter Island, goes down to The Pier at Cesar Chavez Park and ends at Ferry Landing on Coronado at 7:45pm. Cost: Free

⛵ Plus, the Mission Bay boat parade of lights is Saturday at 5:30pm.