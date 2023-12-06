Dec 6, 2023 - Things to Do
Must-see holiday light displays around San Diego
The holiday season is in full swing in San Diego, with a slate of Christmas parades, light displays, festive markets and beachside skating rinks all month long.
Why it matters: Christmas lights make everyone merry and bright, whether you're looking for activities with visiting family or a jolly night out with friends.
Here are a few places to see holiday lights around San Diego — from musical light shows to dazzling boat parades.
🪷 Lightscape at the San Diego Botanic Garden
- Enjoy the sparkling installations along the one-mile walking trail through the gardens while sipping a hot mulled cider. The displays bring art and nature together for a spectacular show.
- When and where: Now through Jan. 1 from 5-10pm at 300 Quail Gardens Dr. in Encinitas
- Cost: Tickets are $23+ for adults and $13+ for children
✨ Carlsbad Camp Store's "Sound of Light"
- Experience the second annual "Sound of Light" show with themed light and music displays that illuminate the beach.
- When and where: Now through Jan. 2 at the South Carlsbad beach campground at 7201 Carlsbad Blvd. On-site parking is limited.
- Cost: Free; donations accepted.
🐒 San Diego Zoo "Jungle Bells" and Safari Park "Wild Holidays"
- See these attractions in a whole new light, decked out with holiday decor, musical ensembles, reindeer games and other festive activities.
- When and Where: Jungle Bells opens this weekend (Dec. 9.) through Jan. 1 in Balboa Park.
- "Wild Holidays" is happening on select evenings now through Dec. 31 in Escondido.
- Cost: Included with park admission and memberships; Zoo and Safari Park tickets are $69 for adults and $59 for children
🎡 Coastal Christmas Del Mar
- The fairgrounds turn into a winter wonderland with millions of lights, a holiday market, fireside lounges, a skating rink and more.
- When and where: Open on weekends starting Dec. 14 from 4-9pm at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
- Cost: Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children, plus parking
🌟 Enchanted Village at Noah Homes
- Visit the 8-acre Enchanted Village in Spring Valley to enjoy live musical performances, carolers and decorative Christmas displays with over a million lights.
- When and where: Dec. 15-22 from 5-8pm at 12526 Campo Rd.
- Cost: Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children
- Plus: Proceeds benefit Noah Homes, a nonprofit that provides housing and care to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
🌴 Holidays at Hotel Del Coronado
- Celebrate in style with the 1920s art-deco-inspired holiday display at The Del, featuring an "All That Jazz" light show.
- When and where: Now through Jan. 7 from 5-9pm or 10pm outside the hotel at 1500 Orange Ave.
- Cost: The light show is free, but other activities like beachside ice skating come with a cost.
🛥️ San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
- Don't miss this local tradition that draws thousands to the waterfront to see dozens of lavishly decorated boats parade through the bay. This year's theme is "Christmas Traditions around the World."
- When and where: Sunday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17; The procession starts at 5:30pm at Shelter Island, goes down to The Pier at Cesar Chavez Park and ends at Ferry Landing on Coronado at 7:45pm.
- Cost: Free
⛵ Plus, the Mission Bay boat parade of lights is Saturday at 5:30pm.
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.