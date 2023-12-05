Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Mayor Todd Gloria could have a high-profile challenger for his 2024 re-election campaign. Driving the news: Geneviéve Jones-Wright, the former public defender who unsuccessfully ran for district attorney on a police reform platform in 2018, has pulled papers for a potential mayoral bid.

Jones-Wright did not respond to a request for comment on her consideration of a run.

Zoom in: She lost by 25 points to District Attorney Summer Stephan in 2018, but garnered significant national attention with a campaign boosted by over $1.5 million in outside spending.

Zoom out: Since leaving the public defender's office, Jones-Wright founded Community Activists for Just and Moral Governance, or MoGo, an advocacy group focused on racial justice.

She's also an adjunct professor in criminal justice at Point Loma Nazarene University.

The intrigue: If Jones-Wright decides to run, she'll need to file the necessary paperwork by the end of the day on Dec. 7.