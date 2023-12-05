Geneviéve Jones-Wright might enter the 2024 mayoral race
Mayor Todd Gloria could have a high-profile challenger for his 2024 re-election campaign.
Driving the news: Geneviéve Jones-Wright, the former public defender who unsuccessfully ran for district attorney on a police reform platform in 2018, has pulled papers for a potential mayoral bid.
- Jones-Wright did not respond to a request for comment on her consideration of a run.
Zoom in: She lost by 25 points to District Attorney Summer Stephan in 2018, but garnered significant national attention with a campaign boosted by over $1.5 million in outside spending.
- She was a high-profile supporter of former Councilmember Barbara Bry during her 2020 run against Gloria.
- Jones-Wright was a vocal opponent of Gloria's push for a ban on homeless encampments, surveillance cameras on city street lights, and appointment of former Sheriff Bill Gore to a city ethics board.
Zoom out: Since leaving the public defender's office, Jones-Wright founded Community Activists for Just and Moral Governance, or MoGo, an advocacy group focused on racial justice.
- She's also an adjunct professor in criminal justice at Point Loma Nazarene University.
The intrigue: If Jones-Wright decides to run, she'll need to file the necessary paperwork by the end of the day on Dec. 7.
- In mid-November, someone commissioned a public poll pitting Jones-Wright against Gloria, according to screenshots of the poll obtained by Axios.
- It's unclear who paid for the poll or what it found.
