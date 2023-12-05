Dec 5, 2023 - News

Geneviéve Jones-Wright might enter the 2024 mayoral race

Mayor Todd Gloria could have a high-profile challenger for his 2024 re-election campaign.

Driving the news: Geneviéve Jones-Wright, the former public defender who unsuccessfully ran for district attorney on a police reform platform in 2018, has pulled papers for a potential mayoral bid.

  • Jones-Wright did not respond to a request for comment on her consideration of a run.

Zoom in: She lost by 25 points to District Attorney Summer Stephan in 2018, but garnered significant national attention with a campaign boosted by over $1.5 million in outside spending.

Zoom out: Since leaving the public defender's office, Jones-Wright founded Community Activists for Just and Moral Governance, or MoGo, an advocacy group focused on racial justice.

  • She's also an adjunct professor in criminal justice at Point Loma Nazarene University.

The intrigue: If Jones-Wright decides to run, she'll need to file the necessary paperwork by the end of the day on Dec. 7.

  • In mid-November, someone commissioned a public poll pitting Jones-Wright against Gloria, according to screenshots of the poll obtained by Axios.
  • It's unclear who paid for the poll or what it found.
