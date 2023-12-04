Dec 4, 2023 - Food and Drink

Cocktails at Draft in Mission Beach

Holiday cocktails at Draft. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

The popular Miracle holiday pop-up cocktail bar is offering festive seasonal drinks at Draft Belmont Park in Mission Beach through the end of the year.

What's happening: Every inch of the beachside bar is covered with colorful Christmas lights, fake snow and festive decor.

  • Wrapped presents, snowflakes and wreaths are hanging from the ceiling, chairs are topped with Santa hats and a giant fire crackles across a big screen TV wall.
  • The special menu features more than a dozen Christmas-themed cocktails served in fun, collectible glasses and mugs, including a t. rex wearing a Santa hat and snowflake-adorned coupes.

What to sip on: Go for the "naughty“ or “nice" shots to get the holiday party started. And try these sippers:

  • The Christmapolitan (keep it classy) - Vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary and Absinthe mist;
  • The Christmas Cricket (tastes like a Thin Mint cookie) - Blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream and mole bitters;
  • Yippee Ki Yay Mother F***r! (a tropical punch) - Rum, rhum agricole, ube and coconut orgeat and pineapple juice;
  • The Krampus (for a lil spice) - Reposado tequila, oloroso sherry, allspice dram, mezcal, ginger, hibiscus, lime and hellfire bitters;
  • Hot Buttered Rum (warms you up) - Rum, velvet falernum, mixed spiced butter, oat milk and nutmeg, served hot.

Cost: Cocktails are $16 or $17 each, and you can buy the specialty glasses and mugs separately.

Pro tip: Make a reservation.

