Dec 4, 2023 - Food and Drink
Enjoy spirited sips at popular Miracle holiday pop-up cocktail bar
The popular Miracle holiday pop-up cocktail bar is offering festive seasonal drinks at Draft Belmont Park in Mission Beach through the end of the year.
What's happening: Every inch of the beachside bar is covered with colorful Christmas lights, fake snow and festive decor.
- Wrapped presents, snowflakes and wreaths are hanging from the ceiling, chairs are topped with Santa hats and a giant fire crackles across a big screen TV wall.
- The special menu features more than a dozen Christmas-themed cocktails served in fun, collectible glasses and mugs, including a t. rex wearing a Santa hat and snowflake-adorned coupes.
What to sip on: Go for the "naughty“ or “nice" shots to get the holiday party started. And try these sippers:
- The Christmapolitan (keep it classy) - Vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary and Absinthe mist;
- The Christmas Cricket (tastes like a Thin Mint cookie) - Blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream and mole bitters;
- Yippee Ki Yay Mother F***r! (a tropical punch) - Rum, rhum agricole, ube and coconut orgeat and pineapple juice;
- The Krampus (for a lil spice) - Reposado tequila, oloroso sherry, allspice dram, mezcal, ginger, hibiscus, lime and hellfire bitters;
- Hot Buttered Rum (warms you up) - Rum, velvet falernum, mixed spiced butter, oat milk and nutmeg, served hot.
Cost: Cocktails are $16 or $17 each, and you can buy the specialty glasses and mugs separately.
Pro tip: Make a reservation.
