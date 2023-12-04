Share on email (opens in new window)

The popular Miracle holiday pop-up cocktail bar is offering festive seasonal drinks at Draft Belmont Park in Mission Beach through the end of the year. What's happening: Every inch of the beachside bar is covered with colorful Christmas lights, fake snow and festive decor.

Wrapped presents, snowflakes and wreaths are hanging from the ceiling, chairs are topped with Santa hats and a giant fire crackles across a big screen TV wall.

The special menu features more than a dozen Christmas-themed cocktails served in fun, collectible glasses and mugs, including a t. rex wearing a Santa hat and snowflake-adorned coupes.

What to sip on: Go for the "naughty“ or “nice" shots to get the holiday party started. And try these sippers:

The Christmapolitan (keep it classy) - Vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary and Absinthe mist;

(keep it classy) - Vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary and Absinthe mist; The Christmas Cricket (tastes like a Thin Mint cookie) - Blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream and mole bitters;

(tastes like a Thin Mint cookie) - Blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream and mole bitters; Yippee Ki Yay Mother F***r! (a tropical punch) - Rum, rhum agricole, ube and coconut orgeat and pineapple juice;

(a tropical punch) - Rum, rhum agricole, ube and coconut orgeat and pineapple juice; The Krampus (for a lil spice) - Reposado tequila, oloroso sherry, allspice dram, mezcal, ginger, hibiscus, lime and hellfire bitters;

(for a lil spice) - Reposado tequila, oloroso sherry, allspice dram, mezcal, ginger, hibiscus, lime and hellfire bitters; Hot Buttered Rum (warms you up) - Rum, velvet falernum, mixed spiced butter, oat milk and nutmeg, served hot.

Cost: Cocktails are $16 or $17 each, and you can buy the specialty glasses and mugs separately.

Pro tip: Make a reservation.