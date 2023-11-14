Data: The Council for Economic and Social Research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios San Diego is among the most expensive cities in the country. Driving the news: San Diego is America's eighth priciest city, according to the Council for Community and Economic Research's quarterly cost-of-living index, designed to measure "regional differences in the cost of consumer goods and services," Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

San Diego's cost of living is about 40 points higher than the average American city, based on prices for housing, utilities, transportation, groceries, health care and goods and services, placing it roughly in line with Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington, D.C. and Oakland.

Of note: The group broke New York into separate boroughs. If it hadn't, New York as a whole would have come in as the most expensive city in America.

The big picture: The report underscores the persistence of "the coastal tax," with the most expensive cities in the country clustered along the Pacific and Atlantic coasts.

Data: The Council for Economic and Social Research; Note: Map only shows urban areas with more than 100,000 people; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

By the numbers: The driving forces behind San Diego's ranking were in housing and transportation.