Where to trot off your turkey in San Diego this Thanksgiving

The Father Joe's Villages Run for Hope Thanksgiving Day 5k begins with a run across the Cabrillo Bridge in Balboa Park. Photo: Don Bartletti/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It's a lot easier to indulge in the full Thanksgiving spread after knocking out a run. Driving the news: Turkey trot 5ks across the county are here to clear your conscience, build community and raise some money for worthwhile causes.

The big one: Back for its 22nd year is the Father Joe's Village Run for Hope.

Last year, about 7,000 people turned out for the race, bringing in over $370,000 for Father Joe's program to feed the homeless, the Union-Tribune reported.

The race begins at the Plaza de Panama in Balboa Park, with a post-race festival taking place there, as well. Registration fees for children start at $30, adults for $45.

Oceanside Turkey Trot: The 18th annual Thanksgiving run benefitting Oceanside-serving nonprofits, with a variety of race lengths, all starting at 330 N. Coast Highway. $30-$67.

Coronado 5K Turkey Trot: The 10th annual event benefiting the Rady Children's Hospital begins Thanksgiving morning at Tidelands Park, where it ends with a party. $20-$50

Black Mountain Turkey Burner: This trail running course includes half marathon, 10k and 5k beginning at Black Mountain Ranch Community Park on Saturday, Nov. 25.$51-$96.

Encinitas Turkey Trot: The Thanksgiving-morning run includes 5k and 10k starting in downtown Encinitas, with awards given to best group costume. $45-$72.

Fleet Feet Free Thanksgiving Day 5k Run: The running retailer's free event requests donations for the San Diego Food Bank. Begins at the Fleet Feet store in Carmel Valley.

San Marcos Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot: This event benefits families at Discovery Elementary school, beginning at the Links at Lakehouse golf course — bikes and golf carts welcome. $5-$15.

Fallbrook Turkey Trot The one-mile run thrown by the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club at La Paloma Elementary School — costumes are encouraged. Donations.