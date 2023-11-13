Share on email (opens in new window)

If you'd rather take the family out to eat on Thanksgiving, several San Diego restaurants offer holiday meals. Turf Club (Del Mar): Brunch at the Del Mar Racetrack with a three-course trackside meal that includes bottomless mimosas and a reserved table to watch the horse races.

Gates open at 9:30am with the first post at 11am

Tickets are $125 per person. Dress to impress

Provisional Kitchen (Gaslamp): Savor a three-course prix fixe menu with traditional favorites and unique dishes at the upscale Pendry Hotel in downtown San Diego.

Reserve a table from 2:30-8:30pm

$105 per adult and $40 per child; Add on wine or spirits pairings for $45

20|Twenty (Carlsbad): Take in coastal views with this festive three-course meal. Choices on the prix fixe menu include chicory greens, ginger miso carrots, Diestel turkey, Campbell River salmon, stuffed acorn squash, prime rib, butter cake and pumpkin pie.

Reserve a table from 1-8pm

$95 per person

Draft at Belmont Park (Mission Beach): Feast while watching NFL football at this gastropub along the Mission Beach boardwalk. The gourmet buffet will feature roasted turkey, prime rib, chilled seafood and other favorites.

Reservations are required from 12-5pm

$65 per adult and $25 for kids

Herb & Sea (Encinitas) | Herb & Wood (Little Italy): Enjoy a coastal-inspired or more rustic Thanksgiving meal at these sister restaurants that offer twists on traditional dishes like fried turkey, Cioppino (Italian seafood stew), truffle gravy and pumpkin mousse pie.

Reserve a table from 1-7pm

$89 or $92 per adult, $38 per child

Herb & Wood also offers a Thanksgiving takeout meal for $500 that serves up to eight people.

Rancho Valencia (Rancho Santa Fe): Celebrate with your family at this all-day event that features a buffet with a raw bar, dessert bar and carving stations. Enjoy lawn games, a petting zoo, carriage rides, a bounce house, arts and crafts and other activities.

The event is $195 per adult and $55 for kids from 10am-4pm

Order their oven-ready "Thanksgiving to-go" by Nov. 19 for Nov. 22 pickup.

Paradisaea (La Jolla): Delight in a four-course prix-fixe menu with options like rolls with pumpkin spice butter, roast turkey breast with cranberry orange chutney, cornbread and chorizo stuffing and a caramel pecan tart.

Reserve a table from 4-10pm

$95 for adults, $45 for children

Animae (Downtown, Waterfront): Indulge in an Asian-inspired Thanksgiving dinner at this high-end Wagyu steakhouse that serves a four-course meal with family-style sides. Menu choices include: Laab beef tartare, crispy pig ears, short rib, Szechuan fish and a red bean tart.

Reserve a table from 3pm-8pm

$110 per adult, $42 per child

Of note: There are plenty of other restaurants across San Diego county serving dinner on Thanksgiving. Let us know if you have a favorite that should be on this list.