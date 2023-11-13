Nov 13, 2023 - Food and Drink

The best Thanksgiving to-go meals in San Diego

Make cooking easy this Thanksgiving by having someone else do it for you.

Driving the news: Whether you're looking for a classic spread or delicious sides and sweets, meal kits and a la carte options from these local restaurants are sure to impress.

Rustic Root (Gaslamp)

Enjoy a family-style meal for four that includes herb-roasted turkey breast served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, smoked turkey gravy, cream corn and butter biscuits. All you have to do is reheat and eat.

  • $100 per package. Order by Nov. 16 for pickup on Thanksgiving Day.
  • It's also open for dine-in on Thanksgiving.

Urban Plates (multiple locations)

Order a family-sized turkey feast, meal, plate, sides or desserts, depending on who you're hosting. The dishes, from mushroom stuffing to rainbow carrots and golden beets to a banana pineapple walnut Hummingbird Cake, come fully cooked with heating instructions.

  • Family feast (serves 6-8) - $175; meal (serves 4) - $100; plate (serves 1) - $25; sides (serves 3-4) - $18/qt; desserts - $24-$60
  • Pre-order by Nov. 19 and pick-up Nov. 21-22

True Food Kitchen (multiple locations)

Just add turkey to this meal kit that includes a squash pie and your choice of two sides, plus chocolate chip cookies. You can also order al la carte sides, which include Brussels sprouts, herb-roasted fingerling potatoes, caramelized onion gratin pilaf and more.

  • Pies and sides are $84 for the bundle or $28 each; orders served hot or cold need 24-hour notice for delivery or pick-up.

The Wise Ox (North Park, Carlsbad)

The a la carte options at this butcher and eatery include Diestel Farms turkey (16-18 lbs at $8.99/lb), Australian Wagyu tri-tip (2.75-3 lbs at $44.99/lb), apple crumble pie and pumpkin pie ($35 each).

  • Pre-order online and pick up on Nov. 21-22.

Ranch 45 (Solana Beach)

Put together a full meal or order a main course meat, just sides, salads, soups or dessert. The a la carte menu features butternut squash, prime rib, green bean almondine, mac and cheese, pecan pie and other dishes.

  • Pre-order and pick up on Nov. 22; prices vary

Seasons 52 (La Jolla)

Get a warm-and-serve traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 4-6 people that'll be ready in less than an hour. The meal includes roasted turkey with gravy, sides and pumpkin desserts.

  • Pick up on Nov. 22 for $225

Plus: Bakeries like Pop Pie Co., Susie Cakes and Mom's Pie House are accepting Thanksgiving pie preorders. Prices vary.

