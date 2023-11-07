Share on email (opens in new window)

USA v Colombia at Snapdragon Stadium in October. Photo: Ben Nichols/ISI Photos/USSF via Getty Images

Snapdragon Stadium will host the final of the inaugural 2024 Concacaf Women's Gold Cup, the new flagship competition for women's senior national teams across North America, the association announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: San Diego's stadium is continuing its rise on the international soccer stage.

This game will crown the first-ever Concacaf W Gold Cup champion, culminating almost five years of "unprecedented growth for the women's game" in North America.

What's happening: North and South American women's national teams, including the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay, will play in the tournament.

Games will start Feb. 17, 2024 and conclude with the final on March 10.

Other participating teams will be confirmed in December.

Between the lines: Snapdragon is home to SDSU Aztec football and the professional women's and men's soccer teams — San Diego Wave FC and San Diego FC, the incoming MLS team.

Snapdragon broke multiple National Women's Soccer League attendance records, hosting the 2023 NWSL Championship semifinals and finals.

It's also hosted multiple international matches since opening last fall, including a sold-out 2023 Gold Cup semifinal between the U.S. and Panama men's national teams in July.

The bottom line: San Diego will host some of the best women's soccer players and teams in the world next spring as Snapdragon continues to make its mark as a premier soccer venue.

What's next: Tickets for all the Concacaf Women's Gold Cup games will be available Dec. 11.