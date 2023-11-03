1 hour ago - News

Things to do in San Diego this weekend | Nov. 3-5

Composers Rafael Payare of the San Diego Symphony, Gustavo Dudamel of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Esa-Pekka Salonen of the San Francisco Symphony, who conceived of The California Festival. Photo: Courtesy of California Festival.

We made it to the weekend and there is a lot happening around town!

Here's what we recommend:

🎶 The California Festival: A Celebration of New Music

Hear what's new at this festival celebrating compositions written in the last five years, dreamed up by conductors from San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

  • When and where: Events are across California from Nov. 3 through Nov. 19. Find events across San Diego here.
  • Cost: Prices vary by venue and event.

🍻 15th Annual San Diego Beer Week

Get a taste of the best local brews at San Diego Beer Week with 10 days of events, including live music, trivia nights, food pairings, special beer releases and deals.

  • When and where: Nov. 3 through Nov. 12 at breweries, bars, restaurants and taprooms across the county.
  • Cost: Prices vary by event and location. Daily "Guild on the Streets" events are free.

San Diego Wave FC

Watch the Wave take on Seattle's OL Reign in the semifinals of the NWSL championship.

  • When and where: Kickoff is 6:30pm on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium. Watch the game live or on See the match on CBS, CBS Sports Network, and Paramount+
  • Cost: Tickets start at $10.

📽️ 24th Annual Asian Film Festival

See the city's premier film showcase of Asian American and international cinema at the festival that features more than 160 films from 30 countries, in 30 languages.

  • When and where: The festival started Nov. 2 and goes through Nov. 11 at Regal Edwards Mira Mesa and other locations.

Fleet Week San Diego

Celebrate our military through Fleet Week events and activities around San Diego, including a military band concert at Balboa Park.

  • The SDSU Aztec home football game tomorrow will honor the U.S. Navy, with free tickets for Active Duty Personnel and their families.
  • When and where: Events run Nov. 3 through Nov. 12 at various locations. The free concert is 4:45-6pm at Spreckels Organ Pavilion.
  • Cost: Many events are free.
