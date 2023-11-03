1 hour ago - News
Take the poll: Daylight saving time vs. standard time
We turn our clocks back to standard time on Sunday, but should we?
Driving the news: Lawmakers, scientists and sleep experts have debated the issue for years and a recent YouGov survey found 62% of the 1,000 people wanted to see the changing of the clocks eliminated.
Yes, but: We want to know what you think about falling back and springing forward.
