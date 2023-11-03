1 hour ago - Things to Do

Adams Ave Theater presents "Abnormal" comedy show

headshot
The entrance of a theater at dusk.

The jokes hit at the Abnormal Nights comedy show at the Adams Avenue Theater. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

There are many reasons to check out the Normal Heights neighborhood, and the laughs you'll get at the historic Adams Avenue Theater is one of them.

Driving the news: The theater hosts the "Abnormal Nights" comedy show every month, featuring wildly talented local standups and some from out of town.

Catch up quick: The beloved "vintage movie palace-turned-punk rock concert hall" was renovated into an events and performance space last year.

Details: Last month, a lineup of comedians took the stage to a sold-out crowd that ranged from 20-somethings to retirees.

  • The (sometimes mildly offensive and inappropriate) routines are not meant for children, so leave them at home.
  • They serve Duck Foot Brewing beer, wine and cocktails at the in-house bar for purchase, and you can bring in food.

Cost: The show is free, but you need to reserve a ticket. Tips for the comedians are appreciated (and deserved).

When and where: The next show is Thursday, Nov. 16 at 3325 Adams Ave., and doors open at 5:30pm for a 6:30pm show that has open seating.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more