The jokes hit at the Abnormal Nights comedy show at the Adams Avenue Theater. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

There are many reasons to check out the Normal Heights neighborhood, and the laughs you'll get at the historic Adams Avenue Theater is one of them.

Driving the news: The theater hosts the "Abnormal Nights" comedy show every month, featuring wildly talented local standups and some from out of town.

Catch up quick: The beloved "vintage movie palace-turned-punk rock concert hall" was renovated into an events and performance space last year.

Details: Last month, a lineup of comedians took the stage to a sold-out crowd that ranged from 20-somethings to retirees.

The (sometimes mildly offensive and inappropriate) routines are not meant for children, so leave them at home.

They serve Duck Foot Brewing beer, wine and cocktails at the in-house bar for purchase, and you can bring in food.

Cost: The show is free, but you need to reserve a ticket. Tips for the comedians are appreciated (and deserved).

When and where: The next show is Thursday, Nov. 16 at 3325 Adams Ave., and doors open at 5:30pm for a 6:30pm show that has open seating.