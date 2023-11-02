Share on email (opens in new window)

Former USD athletic director Bill McGillis left his role Wednesday. Photo: Courtesy of USD

University of San Diego athletic director Bill McGillis is leaving his post immediately to pursue "other professional opportunities" as the school faces a civil lawsuit and pursues an investigation into allegations of hazing by its football team.

Driving the news: USD announced McGillis' departure in a news release Thursday, but it did not mention the hazing allegations.

"My wife, Margie, and I decided that now is the right time to step away, hit reset and embark on exciting new opportunities that are ahead,"

— McGillis in a statement

Context: McGillis has led USD's athletics program since 2016 and received the 2023 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Cushman & Wakefield Athletics Director of the Year Award.