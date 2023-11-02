43 mins ago - News
University of San Diego's athletic director exits amid hazing lawsuit
University of San Diego athletic director Bill McGillis is leaving his post immediately to pursue "other professional opportunities" as the school faces a civil lawsuit and pursues an investigation into allegations of hazing by its football team.
Driving the news: USD announced McGillis' departure in a news release Thursday, but it did not mention the hazing allegations.
"My wife, Margie, and I decided that now is the right time to step away, hit reset and embark on exciting new opportunities that are ahead,"— McGillis in a statement
Context: McGillis has led USD's athletics program since 2016 and received the 2023 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Cushman & Wakefield Athletics Director of the Year Award.
