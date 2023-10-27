Explore Liberty Station Arts District with a scavenger hunt

Share on email (opens in new window)

Check out the public art scavenger hunt at Liberty Station. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

Is there a better way to explore San Diego's former Naval Training Center than through public art?

What's happening: Visitors can explore Liberty Station with a scavenger hunt throughout the historic 100-acre site.

How it works: Scan the QR code at any of the public art pieces to start the adventure.

Answer the riddle and you'll get another clue to find the next work.

You can earn a prize and discounts from participating tenants if you complete it.

The intrigue: Liberty Station was built in the Spanish Colonial Revival style and welcomed its first U.S. Navy recruits in 1923.

It tripled in size during World War II and continued to expand until winding down after the Cold War. It officially closed in 1997.

Now, the grounds have been repurposed into a hub of art, shopping and dining, while maintaining the architecture and military character.