Explore Liberty Station Arts District with a scavenger hunt
Is there a better way to explore San Diego's former Naval Training Center than through public art?
What's happening: Visitors can explore Liberty Station with a scavenger hunt throughout the historic 100-acre site.
How it works: Scan the QR code at any of the public art pieces to start the adventure.
- Answer the riddle and you'll get another clue to find the next work.
- You can earn a prize and discounts from participating tenants if you complete it.
The intrigue: Liberty Station was built in the Spanish Colonial Revival style and welcomed its first U.S. Navy recruits in 1923.
- It tripled in size during World War II and continued to expand until winding down after the Cold War. It officially closed in 1997.
Now, the grounds have been repurposed into a hub of art, shopping and dining, while maintaining the architecture and military character.
- The Liberty Station Arts District is a place for local galleries, artists and community organizations to showcase sculptures, murals and host cultural events.
