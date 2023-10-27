8 hours ago - Things to Do

Explore Liberty Station Arts District with a scavenger hunt

headshot
A mural on a wall with a sign for a scavenger hunt with a QR code.

Check out the public art scavenger hunt at Liberty Station. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

Is there a better way to explore San Diego's former Naval Training Center than through public art?

What's happening: Visitors can explore Liberty Station with a scavenger hunt throughout the historic 100-acre site.

How it works: Scan the QR code at any of the public art pieces to start the adventure.

  • Answer the riddle and you'll get another clue to find the next work.
  • You can earn a prize and discounts from participating tenants if you complete it.

The intrigue: Liberty Station was built in the Spanish Colonial Revival style and welcomed its first U.S. Navy recruits in 1923.

  • It tripled in size during World War II and continued to expand until winding down after the Cold War. It officially closed in 1997.

Now, the grounds have been repurposed into a hub of art, shopping and dining, while maintaining the architecture and military character.

  • The Liberty Station Arts District is a place for local galleries, artists and community organizations to showcase sculptures, murals and host cultural events.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more