Former San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin walks to the dugout during a Sept. 25 game against the San Francisco Giants. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It looked like the Padres were ready to run it back in 2024, but they're suddenly on the hunt for a new manager.

Driving the news: Bob Melvin accepted an offer to manage the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, ending a two-year stint with San Diego that included a trip to the National League Championship Series last year.

Why it matters: The Padres were one of the MLB's most disappointing teams of 2023, which The Athletic chalked up in part to an "unfixable" relationship between Melvin and general manager A.J. Preller.

What's next: Preller will now hire his fourth manager since taking over as the team's general manager in 2014 (not counting interim managers after in-season firings).