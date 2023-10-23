47 mins ago - Things to Do

Havana 1920 offers a taste of Hemingway's Cuba in downtown San Diego

A table of Cuban dishes, including empanadas, croquettes, plantain chips, shrimp in garlic sauce and a mojito.

A spread at Havana 1920. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

If you're looking for authentic Cuban dishes, rum drinks and live music in San Diego, Havana 1920 is a good place to start.

Catch up quick: A friend and I were looking for a fun spot to grab dinner and drinks before seeing the ridiculously funny Heather McMahon at the historic Balboa Theater.

  • We took the trolley to Gaslamp and walked to Havana 1920, which "brings Hemingway's Cuba to life."
  • We sat upstairs where the cafe's colorful decor leans into prohibition-era Cuba. It was a perfect spot to share plates and a pitcher of their refreshing mojito before the comedy show.

What we ordered: We asked the waiter for recommendations and he delivered.

  • A guava daiquiri on the rocks and mojitos — both made with Havana Club añejo rum and fresh lime juice and sugarcane.
  • Mariquitas — a salty, crispy batch of plantain chips
  • Camarones al ajillo — shrimp in a white wine garlic sauce served with toasted Cuban bread to soak up the sauce
  • Croqueta de jamon y queso — fried croquette filled with ham and creamy béchamel
  • Cubanita empanada — classic cuban sandwich meets empanada

Cost: The cocktails are $15, but you can make most of them with a pitcher for $38 (highly recommend).

  • A variety of empanadas are $5-6 each and the croquettes are $3 each.

Where: 548 Fifth Ave in the Gaslamp Quarter

Pro tip: Go for happy hour Monday-Friday from 2-6pm for discounted bites and drinks.

