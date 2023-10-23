Havana 1920 offers a taste of Hemingway's Cuba in downtown San Diego

Share on email (opens in new window)

If you're looking for authentic Cuban dishes, rum drinks and live music in San Diego, Havana 1920 is a good place to start.

Catch up quick: A friend and I were looking for a fun spot to grab dinner and drinks before seeing the ridiculously funny Heather McMahon at the historic Balboa Theater.

We took the trolley to Gaslamp and walked to Havana 1920, which "brings Hemingway's Cuba to life."

We sat upstairs where the cafe's colorful decor leans into prohibition-era Cuba. It was a perfect spot to share plates and a pitcher of their refreshing mojito before the comedy show.

What we ordered: We asked the waiter for recommendations and he delivered.

A guava daiquiri on the rocks and mojitos — both made with Havana Club añejo rum and fresh lime juice and sugarcane.

Mariquitas — a salty, crispy batch of plantain chips

Camarones al ajillo — shrimp in a white wine garlic sauce served with toasted Cuban bread to soak up the sauce

Croqueta de jamon y queso — fried croquette filled with ham and creamy béchamel

Cubanita empanada — classic cuban sandwich meets empanada

Cost: The cocktails are $15, but you can make most of them with a pitcher for $38 (highly recommend).

A variety of empanadas are $5-6 each and the croquettes are $3 each.

Where: 548 Fifth Ave in the Gaslamp Quarter

Pro tip: Go for happy hour Monday-Friday from 2-6pm for discounted bites and drinks.