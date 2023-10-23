47 mins ago - Things to Do
Havana 1920 offers a taste of Hemingway's Cuba in downtown San Diego
If you're looking for authentic Cuban dishes, rum drinks and live music in San Diego, Havana 1920 is a good place to start.
Catch up quick: A friend and I were looking for a fun spot to grab dinner and drinks before seeing the ridiculously funny Heather McMahon at the historic Balboa Theater.
- We took the trolley to Gaslamp and walked to Havana 1920, which "brings Hemingway's Cuba to life."
- We sat upstairs where the cafe's colorful decor leans into prohibition-era Cuba. It was a perfect spot to share plates and a pitcher of their refreshing mojito before the comedy show.
What we ordered: We asked the waiter for recommendations and he delivered.
- A guava daiquiri on the rocks and mojitos — both made with Havana Club añejo rum and fresh lime juice and sugarcane.
- Mariquitas — a salty, crispy batch of plantain chips
- Camarones al ajillo — shrimp in a white wine garlic sauce served with toasted Cuban bread to soak up the sauce
- Croqueta de jamon y queso — fried croquette filled with ham and creamy béchamel
- Cubanita empanada — classic cuban sandwich meets empanada
Cost: The cocktails are $15, but you can make most of them with a pitcher for $38 (highly recommend).
- A variety of empanadas are $5-6 each and the croquettes are $3 each.
Where: 548 Fifth Ave in the Gaslamp Quarter
Pro tip: Go for happy hour Monday-Friday from 2-6pm for discounted bites and drinks.
