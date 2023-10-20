9 mins ago - Things to Do

Things to do in San Diego | Oct. 20-22

Alright, San Diego. You deserve it. This weather lately? It's been prettay, prettay, prettay good.

Get out and enjoy it with some of this weekend's best events.

San Diego International Film Festival

The 22nd annual film festival kicked off Thursday night, but continues through Sunday, with a lineup of 91 films curated from over 3,200 submissions.

Oceanside Dia de los Muertos Festival

Downtown Oceanside becomes a venue for a multicultural celebration complete with family altars on display, a car show (with altars set up in car trunks), Catrina makeup contest, lowrider bicycle displays, and live entertainment.

  • When and where: Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Corner of Pier View Way and South Tremont streets.
  • Cost: Free!

Lucha Havoc

Lucha libre all-stars are coming to Logan Heights for a 21-and-over, Halloween-themed event that includes food and drinks.

Cost: Tickets are $35-$45.

