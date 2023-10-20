Share on email (opens in new window)

Alright, San Diego. You deserve it. This weather lately? It's been prettay, prettay, prettay good.

Get out and enjoy it with some of this weekend's best events.

The 22nd annual film festival kicked off Thursday night, but continues through Sunday, with a lineup of 91 films curated from over 3,200 submissions.

When and where : Friday, Oct. 20 through Sun. Oct. 22. Screenings and event times vary. Venues vary, but screenings are at AMC UTC 18 @ Westfield UTC.

: Friday, Oct. 20 through Sun. Oct. 22. Screenings and event times vary. Venues vary, but screenings are at AMC UTC 18 @ Westfield UTC. Cost: Individual screening tickets begin at $18. Packages available.

Downtown Oceanside becomes a venue for a multicultural celebration complete with family altars on display, a car show (with altars set up in car trunks), Catrina makeup contest, lowrider bicycle displays, and live entertainment.

When and where : Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Corner of Pier View Way and South Tremont streets.

: Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Corner of Pier View Way and South Tremont streets. Cost: Free!

Lucha libre all-stars are coming to Logan Heights for a 21-and-over, Halloween-themed event that includes food and drinks.

When and where: Sunday at 2:30pm. The Soap Factory.

Cost: Tickets are $35-$45.