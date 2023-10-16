I'm trying to play it cool, but Longplay HiFi is the best place I've been in months.

Driving the news: Hidden in plain sight on Imperial Avenue, the vinyl listening club nails its concept: A diverse vintage record collection, pristine sound system, great food and drinks.

Why it matters: The vinyl-bar trend is spreading, but this spot makes me want to settle in and eat, drink and talk about music all day.

What I love: Brothers Johnsons' Strawberry Letter 23 spinning when I sat down, followed by Mayer Hawthorne, Lil' Yachty, Ned Doheny and Joe Henderson.

The McIntosh MA-352 vacuum tube preamplifier that sounded perfect.

A cold brew highball — no whiskey, just silky cold brew coffee over a cocktail ice cube and seltzer. The most refreshing afternoon pick-me-up there is.

Seaweed salad to start the meal, just as I'd expect in a Shinjuku izakaya.

A simple quesadilla on a hand-made tortilla with sinus-clearing hot sauce.

When to go: Check their website for up-to-date hours. Wait patiently at the front door when you get there — they see you, they'll be there shortly, no need to knock, no need to walk in.