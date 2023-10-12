Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

An annular solar eclipse in 2010. Photo: Visual China Group via Getty Images

San Diego will get the rare chance to see a solar eclipse Saturday morning.

What's happening: The "ring of fire" eclipse will be visible across the U.S. on Oct. 14. Most of Southern California will see 70-80% obscuration of the sun.

The best time to see it locally will be at its peak at 9:26am, per NASA.

It's the last annular solar eclipse that will be visible from the U.S. until 2039.

Be smart: Get a pair of glasses to safely view the eclipse or make a pinhole projector.

Where to see it: View the partial solar eclipse at home or at the Fleet Science Center's viewing party in Balboa Park.

The event starts at 8am with family space activities, an astronomer and free NASA 3-D eclipse glasses.

San Diego public libraries in Linda Vista and Mission Hills/Hillcrest are also hosting events and all branches are handing out free viewing glasses.

Details: An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth, per NASA.

Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and doesn't completely cover it.

This causes the Moon to appear as a "dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk," creating the "ring of fire" effect, NASA said.

Yes, but: A partial solar eclipse, which San Diegans will see, happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth,but the three don't perfectly line up.

With a partial eclipse, only a part of the Sun will appear to be covered, which gives it a crescent shape.

Flashback: The last annular solar eclipse crossed the western states in May 2012.