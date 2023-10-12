2 hours ago - News

Where to watch the solar eclipse in San Diego

Kate Murphy
A solar eclipse shows the moon in front of the sun creating a "ring of fire."

An annular solar eclipse in 2010. Photo: Visual China Group via Getty Images

San Diego will get the rare chance to see a solar eclipse Saturday morning.

What's happening: The "ring of fire" eclipse will be visible across the U.S. on Oct. 14. Most of Southern California will see 70-80% obscuration of the sun.

  • The best time to see it locally will be at its peak at 9:26am, per NASA.
  • It's the last annular solar eclipse that will be visible from the U.S. until 2039.

Be smart: Get a pair of glasses to safely view the eclipse or make a pinhole projector.

Where to see it: View the partial solar eclipse at home or at the Fleet Science Center's viewing party in Balboa Park.

Details: An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth, per NASA.

  • Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and doesn't completely cover it.
  • This causes the Moon to appear as a "dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk," creating the "ring of fire" effect, NASA said.

Yes, but: A partial solar eclipse, which San Diegans will see, happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth,but the three don't perfectly line up.

  • With a partial eclipse, only a part of the Sun will appear to be covered, which gives it a crescent shape.

Flashback: The last annular solar eclipse crossed the western states in May 2012.

