San Diego Wave unveils new mural downtown
The San Diego Wave FC unveiled a new mural downtown Tuesday featuring defender Abby Dahlkemper and her community service efforts with a non-profit dog rescue organization.
Driving the news: The mural, painted by local artists Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona with Ground Floor Murals, highlights the Wave's partnership with The Animal Pad.
- Dahlkemper was nominated for the 2023 Nationwide Community Impact Award, a season-long service initiative that promotes local projects chosen and led by National Women's Soccer League teams.
- The winning community organization will receive a $25,000 donation from Nationwide.
- Fans can vote for their favorite team-community partnership through the end of October.
Context: Local animal shelters have taken in thousands of strays or owner-surrendered pets, with some hitting record capacity.
- Nationally, shelters are grappling with a surge of animals and adoptions or returns to owners are failing to keep pace, leading to spiking post-pandemic euthanasia rates.
State of play: The Wave plays Racing Louisville in its final home game of the regular season Sunday at 2pm at Snapdragon Stadium.
- They have a chance to finish at the top of the league with a win and a Portland Thorns' loss or draw.
Catch up quick: The team is proving to be a force in the NWSL, breaking attendance records and competing for a top spot in the league with stars like Alex Morgan and Naomi Girma.
- In its second season, the Wave clinched a first round playoff bye and postseason home game in the NWSL semi-finals.
- The top six teams in the league make the playoff bracket.
- The Wave will also host the NWSL Championship on Nov. 11, whether they're in it or not.
Pro tip: The first 10,000 fans at Sunday's game will receive a limited edition Wave FC basketball jersey — that looks pretty sick, if you ask me.
- Tickets start at $10 and there's a pre-game concert by Frankie J.
