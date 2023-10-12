2 hours ago - News

San Diego Wave unveils new mural downtown

Kate Murphy
A woman stands in front of a mural depicting a San Diego Wave soccer player holding a puppy.

The mural of Abby Dahlkemper at 538 Seventh Ave. Photo: Courtesy of San Diego Wave FC

The San Diego Wave FC unveiled a new mural downtown Tuesday featuring defender Abby Dahlkemper and her community service efforts with a non-profit dog rescue organization.

Driving the news: The mural, painted by local artists Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona with Ground Floor Murals, highlights the Wave's partnership with The Animal Pad.

  • Dahlkemper was nominated for the 2023 Nationwide Community Impact Award, a season-long service initiative that promotes local projects chosen and led by National Women's Soccer League teams.
  • The winning community organization will receive a $25,000 donation from Nationwide.
  • Fans can vote for their favorite team-community partnership through the end of October.

Context: Local animal shelters have taken in thousands of strays or owner-surrendered pets, with some hitting record capacity.

State of play: The Wave plays Racing Louisville in its final home game of the regular season Sunday at 2pm at Snapdragon Stadium.

  • They have a chance to finish at the top of the league with a win and a Portland Thorns' loss or draw.

Catch up quick: The team is proving to be a force in the NWSL, breaking attendance records and competing for a top spot in the league with stars like Alex Morgan and Naomi Girma.

  • In its second season, the Wave clinched a first round playoff bye and postseason home game in the NWSL semi-finals.
  • The top six teams in the league make the playoff bracket.
  • The Wave will also host the NWSL Championship on Nov. 11, whether they're in it or not.

Pro tip: The first 10,000 fans at Sunday's game will receive a limited edition Wave FC basketball jersey — that looks pretty sick, if you ask me.

  • Tickets start at $10 and there's a pre-game concert by Frankie J.
