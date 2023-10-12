San Diego Wave unveils new mural downtown

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The mural of Abby Dahlkemper at 538 Seventh Ave. Photo: Courtesy of San Diego Wave FC

The San Diego Wave FC unveiled a new mural downtown Tuesday featuring defender Abby Dahlkemper and her community service efforts with a non-profit dog rescue organization.

Driving the news: The mural, painted by local artists Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona with Ground Floor Murals, highlights the Wave's partnership with The Animal Pad.

Dahlkemper was nominated for the 2023 Nationwide Community Impact Award, a season-long service initiative that promotes local projects chosen and led by National Women's Soccer League teams.

The winning community organization will receive a $25,000 donation from Nationwide.

Fans can vote for their favorite team-community partnership through the end of October.

Context: Local animal shelters have taken in thousands of strays or owner-surrendered pets, with some hitting record capacity.

Nationally, shelters are grappling with a surge of animals and adoptions or returns to owners are failing to keep pace, leading to spiking post-pandemic euthanasia rates.

State of play: The Wave plays Racing Louisville in its final home game of the regular season Sunday at 2pm at Snapdragon Stadium.

They have a chance to finish at the top of the league with a win and a Portland Thorns' loss or draw.

Catch up quick: The team is proving to be a force in the NWSL, breaking attendance records and competing for a top spot in the league with stars like Alex Morgan and Naomi Girma.

In its second season, the Wave clinched a first round playoff bye and postseason home game in the NWSL semi-finals.

The top six teams in the league make the playoff bracket.

The Wave will also host the NWSL Championship on Nov. 11, whether they're in it or not.

Pro tip: The first 10,000 fans at Sunday's game will receive a limited edition Wave FC basketball jersey — that looks pretty sick, if you ask me.