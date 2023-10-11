34 mins ago - Culture
Re-brew: San Diego’s best Oktoberfest beers
Local Oktoberfest celebrations are over, but it's not too late to grab some of the event's signature suds style from our best breweries.
What's happening: We made our mark perfecting West Coast IPAs, but local beer-makers offer great festbiers and marzens that are still on shelves. And honestly, our weather is just now feeling Oktoberfest-y, even if Munich's annual party is over.
What we're drinking:
- Eppig Brewing Festbier: It's not a surprise that a brewery specializing in German-style lagers makes a great festbier, but surprises are overrated. The crisp, easy-drinking beer is perfect to enjoy at the company's Point Loma Waterfront Biergarten.
- Deft Brewing Oktoberfest: The Bay Park brewery specializes in European styles —Belgian, English and Irish beers — but it pumps out German styles in early October. The brewery is part of "the gӓrten," a shared courtyard with Pizza Cassette, Oddish Wine, Lost Cause Meadery and a stage for live music. Fun spot.
- "AleSchmidt Oktoberfest": AleSmith is on San Diego's Mt. Rushmore of beer, and mostly not for its lagers, but its marzen is clean, refreshing, not too sweet, and deserving of its Gold Medal in the California Craft Brewers Cup.
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.