Deft Brewing is located within " the gӓrten ," a communal space for four businesses in Bay ParK. Photo: Andrew Keatts/Axios

Local Oktoberfest celebrations are over, but it's not too late to grab some of the event's signature suds style from our best breweries.

What's happening: We made our mark perfecting West Coast IPAs, but local beer-makers offer great festbiers and marzens that are still on shelves. And honestly, our weather is just now feeling Oktoberfest-y, even if Munich's annual party is over.

What we're drinking: