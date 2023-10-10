San Diego's guide to water district separation

Avocado growers in Fallbrook were used low-flow watering devices when asked to reduce consumption 30% in 2008 Photo: Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The farming communities covered by the Rainbow Municipal Water District and Fallbrook Public Utilities District got permission in July to separate from the San Diego County Water Authority, the agency that buys water on behalf of the region and sells it to individual agencies.

Driving the news: Now, voters in those two districts must approve the divorce.

Yes, but: The Water Authority is suing the agency that approved the separation in a bid to stop it, Voice of San Diego reports.

Why it matters: Fallbrook and Rainbow want to leave t0 buy cheaper water elsewhere, since San Diego's water is expensive. Officials with the city of San Diego and others staying in the Water Authority say their departure will increase rates for those who stay.

What we're watching: Assemblymember Tasha Boerner proposed AB 399 this summer to make it harder for water districts to break off in the future, arguing it protects ratepayers. Others called it hardball politics that would wreak havoc on local water agencies.