Unpacking the Chula Vista city attorney's race
Simon Silva, a deputy city attorney, was the top vote-getter in the June 2022 primary before he died of cancer last September.
Catch up quick: Election rules stipulated he remain on the November ballot, and he won again with support from the county's Democratic Party.
- The city knew then it would need to hold a special election to fill the seat, which it's doing now.
Why it matters: The Chula Vista city attorney's office gives city officials legal advice on policy decisions, and either represents the city in civil litigation or brings in outside counsel to do so.
- Voters made the position elected in 2008, but since Silva's death, the interim city attorney has been from an outside law firm.
State of play: If none of the three candidates running get over 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to a March runoff. Here are the candidates:
Bart Miesfeld is in private practice, but was Chula Vista's city attorney from 2008 until 2010, when it became an elected position.
- He's collected endorsements from five previous Chula Vista mayors from both parties, including state Sen. Steve Padilla.
- The $47,000 he's raised so far tops the field.
- He cites his experience safeguarding taxpayer resources and counseling elected officials as evidence of his qualifications.
Marco Verdugo is a deputy city attorney in a private firm, representing Coronado and Solana Beach.
- He's collected endorsements from Democrats on the City Council, San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott, and the San Diego County Democratic Party.
- He's brought in $15,000 for his campaign so far.
- Verdugo cites increasing community policing, enforcing gun laws and keeping downtown San Diego's homeless crisis out of Chula Vista as his priorities.
Dan Smith Diaz operates a law firm in Chula Vista and ran a pedicab company before selling it.
- Smith ran against Silva in 2022, and is endorsed by the county Republican Party.
- He's raised $13,000 for his campaign so far.
- Smith cites stopping crime, opposing efforts to cut police spending and "transparency in school board activities" among his campaign priorities.
