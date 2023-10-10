Unpacking the Chula Vista city attorney's race

Share on email (opens in new window)

Simon Silva, a deputy city attorney, was the top vote-getter in the June 2022 primary before he died of cancer last September.

Catch up quick: Election rules stipulated he remain on the November ballot, and he won again with support from the county's Democratic Party.

The city knew then it would need to hold a special election to fill the seat, which it's doing now.

Why it matters: The Chula Vista city attorney's office gives city officials legal advice on policy decisions, and either represents the city in civil litigation or brings in outside counsel to do so.

Voters made the position elected in 2008, but since Silva's death, the interim city attorney has been from an outside law firm.

State of play: If none of the three candidates running get over 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to a March runoff. Here are the candidates:

Bart Miesfeld is in private practice, but was Chula Vista's city attorney from 2008 until 2010, when it became an elected position.

He's collected endorsements from five previous Chula Vista mayors from both parties, including state Sen. Steve Padilla.

The $47,000 he's raised so far tops the field.

He cites his experience safeguarding taxpayer resources and counseling elected officials as evidence of his qualifications.

Marco Verdugo is a deputy city attorney in a private firm, representing Coronado and Solana Beach.

He's collected endorsements from Democrats on the City Council, San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott, and the San Diego County Democratic Party.

He's brought in $15,000 for his campaign so far.

Verdugo cites increasing community policing, enforcing gun laws and keeping downtown San Diego's homeless crisis out of Chula Vista as his priorities.

Dan Smith Diaz operates a law firm in Chula Vista and ran a pedicab company before selling it.