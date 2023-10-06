Where to enjoy pumpkin patch season in San Diego

You've been drinking pumpkin spice lattes for weeks, probably, but now you've got an autumnal activity to go with the caffeinated calorie bomb.

Driving the news: Pumpkin patches are now open across the region — here's your guide to the best spots to appease your kids, decorate your homes and lean into the changing seasons.

Oma's Family Farm – Lakeside

👋 Andy here — you should know up front that my family is an Oma's family. Pumpkins, Christmas trees — when we need a seasonal escapade, it's where we're going.

What they've got: All kinds of quirky farm-ish activities. Sledding on cotton seeds, makeshift uprights to kick field goals, goats, hayrides, feed shoots fashioned into slides, water pumps for rubber ducky races. The kids love it all.

Need to know: They're open from 10am until 7pm through Oct. 28 — but they're closed Sundays. (A little gift from Oma's to the NFL fans.)

Carlsbad Strawberry Company

This u-pick strawberry farm turns into a pumpkin patch each fall and it's a perfect spot to bring the family or have a festive date night.

What they've got: A pumpkin patch, vibrant marigold fields, sheep, goats and rabbits, a tractor ride, a corn maze and fall treats like kettle corn and spiced nuts.

Finding the hidden speakeasy in the middle of the maze at sunset was the highlight for Kate last year.

Plus, there's a haunted corn maze on Friday and Saturday nights for those looking for a spooky adventure.

Need to know: The pumpkin patch is open daily 9am-6pm Sept. 22 - Nov. 5. They stay open until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays starting today through the end of the month.

Admission to the pumpkin patch is $10 per person, children 5 and under are free and some attractions cost extra.

Bates Nut Farm – Valley Center

It's not hard to find people in San Diego who will tell you Bates is the pumpkin patch around. Regional safety requires that we keep the Bates and Oma's people separated.

What they've got: Hayrides, a corn maze, face painting, a petting zoo, a season-long live music schedule, rock climbing … a cornucopia of down-home outdoorsy stuff.

Need to know: It's $10 per car on weekends. They offer extended hours and more activities during their weekly "Friday Fall Festivals."

Pumpkin Station – Mission Valley

Yeah, we get it – it's on a parking lot next to a Buffalo Wild Wings. Not exactly Mr. Autumn Man vibes. But enjoy it for what it is, man.

What they've got: Carnival rides with barely any lines. Giant slides, amusement park-style swings, trains, all that stuff. And there are goats to feed.

Need to know: Don't use all your ride tickets? Take 'em home. It's open all month and in the middle of the city.

Mr. Jack O'Lantern's Pumpkin Patch - Belmont Park

What they've got: Games, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin carving, a bounce house – plus all the Belmont Park rides (as long as you buy tickets).

Need to know: Parking and entry to the pumpkin patch are free. Belmont Park holds its fall fest every weekend, including trick or treating every Sunday.