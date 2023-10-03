Share on email (opens in new window)

San Diego isn't a bad place to live if you don't eat meat.

Driving the news: San Diego was recently named 4th best city for vegans and vegetarians in a WalletHub study that aimed to find the most delicious and cheapest places for a plant-based diet.

It considered factors like the cost of groceries and meals and the share of restaurants serving meatless menu items.

San Diego's highest ranking was for its diversity, accessibility and quality of vegan and vegetarian options.

The big picture: Portland topped the list and six of the top 20 cities were on the West Coast, including Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.

Zoom in: Kindred, a heavy-metal themed vegan restaurant and cocktail bar in South Park, has garnered national attention and local love. It also recently refreshed its menu and space.

San Diego Magazine food writer and TV personality Troy Johnson named it the best restaurant in 2021 for creating "a rad place for even the most bacon-reeking food lover to come and enjoy a meal and a craft cocktail."

Guy Fieri and local skateboard legend Tony Hawk tried the "crazy creative vegan cooking" at Kindred on an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in 2022.

Order the staff favorite Vegan BBQ Yuba Skewers or try to make them yourself with this recipe.

💭 Andy's thought bubble: North Park's Tacotarian, the San Diego spot for a restaurant with four Las Vegas locations, was a welcome neighborhood addition –— I'm partial to the barbacoa-style taco made from seasoned jackfruit.

But when vegetarian family members visit, they're eager to get back to North Park mainstay City Tacos, particularly for the portobello taco (I prefer chile relleno, but ymmv).

💭 Kate's thought bubble: I'm not a vegetarian, but I was impressed by the plant-based Japanese sushi menu at The Yasai by RakiRaki in Convoy.