22 mins ago - Food and Drink

Sips & snacks: Happy hour oyster deals in San Diego

Kate Murphy
Oysters on Happy Hour in San Diego

Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

Here to shuck out a happy hour oyster recommendation — Ironside Fish & Oyster Bar.

What's happening: Oysters are polarizing … people either love 'em or deem them disgusting.

  • Sure, some are better than others — the brinier the better in my opinion.
  • But I've personally never met an oyster I didn't like.

What I love: Ironside in Little Italy is a nice place to sit outside and enjoy a sunny afternoon, slurping down gem oysters alongside a crisp glass of rosé.

  • Plus, they're $1 a piece, so grab a friend, order two dozen and have yourselves a day.
  • I squeeze a lemon wedge and add a spoonful of mignonette sauce on mine.
  • If you like a little bite, add a dash of horseradish. And if you're looking for some heat, try the adrenaline jalapeño habanero hot sauce.

When to go: Happy hour is weekdays from 3-5pm

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more