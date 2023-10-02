22 mins ago - Food and Drink
Sips & snacks: Happy hour oyster deals in San Diego
Here to shuck out a happy hour oyster recommendation — Ironside Fish & Oyster Bar.
What's happening: Oysters are polarizing … people either love 'em or deem them disgusting.
- Sure, some are better than others — the brinier the better in my opinion.
- But I've personally never met an oyster I didn't like.
What I love: Ironside in Little Italy is a nice place to sit outside and enjoy a sunny afternoon, slurping down gem oysters alongside a crisp glass of rosé.
- Plus, they're $1 a piece, so grab a friend, order two dozen and have yourselves a day.
- I squeeze a lemon wedge and add a spoonful of mignonette sauce on mine.
- If you like a little bite, add a dash of horseradish. And if you're looking for some heat, try the adrenaline jalapeño habanero hot sauce.
When to go: Happy hour is weekdays from 3-5pm
