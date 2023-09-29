Share on email (opens in new window)

It's the weekend y'all and we're happy to report there's a lot of fun to be had around the city.

Here are some things to do:

Take advantage of the final days of the "edible extravaganza" where more than 100 restaurants serve up multi-course prix-fixe dinner and lunch menus.

When and where: Today through Sunday at restaurants from Chula Vista to Oceanside.

Cost: Menus start at $20. Tickets are not necessary, but reservations are highly recommended.

Take part in Bavarian festivities at the 50th annual La Mesa Oktoberfest that features live music, biergartens, German foods and family activities.

When and where: Friday 4-10pm, Saturday 10am-10pm and Sunday 12-8pm along La Mesa Boulevard in downtown La Mesa.

Cost: Free, but VIP tickets are available for $15-$45

Check out other Oktoberfest celebrations in East Village, Liberty Station and El Cajon this weekend.

Soak up the sounds of reggae artists and rock bands at this music festival where the beach meets the bay. Pepper and Tribal Seeds are headlining, with Fortunate Youth, HIRIE and others.

When and where: Today at 5pm and Saturday starting at 1pm at Mariner's Point Park in Mission Bay.

Cost: Single-day tickets are $60-70 for GA and $250-260 for VIP. Two-day passes are $125 or $425.

Appreciate the work of Chula Vista and South Bay artists alongside live music, food trucks and dance performances, concluding with the city's last movie night of the season.

When and where: Saturday from Noon to 9pm at City Hall courtyard in Chula Vista.

Cost: Free