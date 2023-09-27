An Uber rideshare sign is posted nearby as taxis wait to pick up passengers at Los Angeles International Airport. Photo: Mario Tama via Getty Images

The next time you call an Uber, it could be an old-school taxicab that picks you up.

Driving the news: Uber announced Tuesday a new multi-year strategic partnership with San Diego's Yellow Cab and five other taxi fleets across Southern California that starts this week.

Why it matters: With local taxis gaining access to Uber trip referrals, the pool of ride-hailing drivers will grow and drivers can expect to get more consistent trips.

Passengers could also experience faster pick up times.

How it works: Customers request a ride through the Uber app and pay the cost they see at the UberX rate.

Nearby cab drivers can select that trip and pick up the passenger.

Riders will be notified if they're matched with a taxi and can decline the ride to get an Uber driver instead.

Details: There are about 200 vehicles affiliated with San Diego Yellow Cab, the Union-Tribune reported, though it's unclear how many taxi drivers will participate.

Those drivers who are a part of this program cover the entire county, but can only drop off, not pick up, riders at the airport.

Flashback: New York City and San Francisco launched similar pilot programs last year.

In San Francisco, taxi drivers who completed Uber trips earned an average of $1,767 per month from those trips alone during the second quarter of this year.

And they earned 23.8% more than those who did not pick up Uber trips, per a recent report by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

What they're saying: "Whether it's a call for an Uber or a taxi, it's business for me so I will take any offer because this is how I make a living," Augustine Hodoyan, a San Diego cab driver, told the U-T.

Hodoyan said he wonders how people will react when they see a cab, but figures "they'll get used to it because they want to get home and they will pay the same fare as an Uber," he said.

What's next: "It's our global goal to make Uber trips available for all taxi drivers," Celia Gale, Uber general manager of U.S. and Canada Taxi Operations, told Axios in an emailed statement.