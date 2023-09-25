San Diego parents and child care providers are worried about costs, access and availability of care for kids as federal relief funding that stabilized child care during the pandemic is set to expire this month.

Driving the news: The U.S. will fall off a "child care cliff" when that money runs out in five days and the state of child care is likely to be even worse than it was before 2020, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Why it matters: Child care is getting so pricey in California that parents have been forced to quit their jobs, turn down opportunities or stop working to stay home with their kids.

Many local parents spend hundreds of dollars per week on child care.

What's happening: Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-San Diego) and other Democrats co-sponsored and introduced the Child Care Stabilization Act in both chambers earlier this month, an effort to extend federal pandemic relief money.

If passed, the measure would invest $16 billion per year in state grants for the next five years.

Yes, but: With no Republican support, the bill faces an uphill battle in Congress.

The big picture: Without more federal investment, more than 84,400 kids are likely to lose care across California, as more than 13,500 programs are expected to close, per a recent report by The Century Foundation.

Zoom in: "We know that most child care providers are women and women of color, and so it helps support that workforce," Jacobs said at the press conference Saturday, NBC 7 reports.

What they're saying: "In San Diego, it's already incredibly hard to find and afford child care, but allowing this crucial funding to expire would worsen the already-dire crisis and hurt women the most," Jacobs said in a statement.

What's next: The impact of the fall off the cliff will take time to develop. "It takes a while to bleed out," said Cathy Creighton, director of Cornell's School of Industrial and Labor Relations Buffalo Co-Lab, who's studying the impact of the additional funding for providers.