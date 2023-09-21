San Diego-based NOVA Easy Kombucha released its first beer last week, the "Beach Lager."

The intrigue: The small-batch pilot beer is brewed with coconut water. It has a low 4% alcohol-by-volume and 100 calories, if you're looking for something light.

Expect tropical fruit and coconut aromas with each sip.

What they're saying: Hard coconut waters are on the market, but "brewing with coconut water is somewhat unique to the industry and I believe we came across something that is going to stick," brewmaster Guilherme Hoffmann said in a statement.

Where to find it: On draft and in six-packs of 12-oz. cans at NOVA's Ocean Beach taproom and NOVO Brazil Brewing in Chula Vista and Imperial Beach.

The beer is a limited release so it could only last a few months.

The new NOVA Beach Lager. Photo courtesy of Alternative Strategies

Kate's thought bubble: I tried the new brew at the OB taproom — it was light, refreshing and you could definitely smell the coconut water.

They also had a NOVA Beach IPA on tap, which had a little more bite.

The Sandia Sunset is their take on a gin cocktail that's made with dragon fruit kombucha.

The guava mint kombucha is a delicious non-alcoholic drink.

The bottom line: The beer was tasty, but Nova's hard kombuchas will still be my go-to for sunny afternoons at the beach.