Improving San Diego's Convention Center has long been near the top of the to-do list for regional leaders, but the Wall Street Journal likes our waterfront facility just the way it is.

Driving the news: In a new ranking of the 30 largest convention centers in the U.S. the San Diego Convention Center came in fourth — trailing only Chicago and two centers in Las Vegas.

Between the lines: The Journal's ranking considered both the quality of the space and amenities — worth 70% of its rank — and the vibrancy, weather and walkability of the city and surrounding area.

San Diego came in first for city and surrounding area rank, and eighth for the size and quality of the convention center itself.

Zoom out: Local officials are still committed to expanding the Convention Center — they've said for years the facility needs to grow or lose major events.

Catch up quick: 65.2% of San Diego voters approved a hotel tax increase in March 2020 to expand the Convention Center and fund some homeless programs and street repairs — but it's still unclear if that was enough voters for the initiative to pass.

In August, the state Court of Appeal ruled that Measure C passed — it was the most recent in a series of opinions beginning with a 2017 California Supreme Court decision that determined citizens initiatives can raise taxes with a bare majority. Tax measures put on the ballot by governments still need two-thirds voter approval.

But the state Court of Appeal also ruled that the Superior Court needs to determine whether the involvement of a board member of the Convention Center Corp. in the campaign meant the tax increase wasn't really a citizens initiative — in which case it would need to reach the elevated voter threshold.

The bottom line: It's not clear when the lower court will resolve that issue, but nothing is changing with city hotel taxes or the Convention Center until it does.