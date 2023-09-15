Verbatim Books in North Park is one of the best bookstores in the U.S.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Verbatim Books is San Diego's largest independent bookstore with a selection of over 35,000 "gently-loved and antiquarian books" ranging from classic novels to new releases to children's series.

The intrigue: Verbatim was recently recognized as one of the best independent bookstores in the U.S. by Time Out magazine.

What they're saying: "Check out the zine corner to find issues from small presses and micro-distributors, and don't miss the book sculpture spelling out the name of the store and the rainbow of books lined with dinosaur figurines," the magazine wrote.

Of note: The 90-foot bookshelf mural was created by Tijuana-based artist Armando Elizarraras.

🗣️ Tell us: What's the coolest book you've picked up from Verbatim?

And please send us other bookstores you love in San Diego.