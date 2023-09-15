39 mins ago - Things to Do

Things to do in San Diego this weekend | Sept. 15-17

Kate Murphy
Illustration of "Weekend" in graffiti on a brick wall.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Welcome to the weekend!

Here's a roundup of fun things to do if you're still looking for plans:

🪷 Botanic Garden

Explore the natural beauty of the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas with a variety of events, including open air yoga, guided painting, nature bathing and a carnivorous plant exhibition.

When and where: Saturday morning and afternoon at 300 Quail Gardens Dr. The Savage Gardens exhibition is ongoing.

Cost: Each event is ticketed from $10-$48.

🇲🇽 Mexico's Independence Day

Enjoy the traditional ceremony of El Grito to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day outside the Mexican Consulate, plus live music, food vendors and family games.

When and where: Friday from 5-9pm at the Mexican Consulate in Little Italy at 1549 India Street

Cost: Free

Plus: Other events kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month, which starts Friday.

🎸🍻 Amps & Ales

Dance and drink at the Annual Amps & Ales festival, featuring 38 breweries, food and live music from Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, Sandollar and The Sleepwalkers.

When and where: Saturday 1-4pm (Noon for VIP) at Memorial Park in Chula Vista at 360 Third Ave.

Cost: Tickets are $35 or $45 (VIP)

🚎 💃🏻 2023 Trolley Dances

Watch dancers turn public spaces into stages on this interactive trolley tour through downtown San Diego presented by the San Diego Dance Theater.

When and where: Tours are on the MTS Blue Line Trolley Saturday and Sunday every hour from 10:15am to 3:15pm.

Cost: Tickets are $35 ($20 for seniors, military, students and artists)

avatar

San Diegopostcard

