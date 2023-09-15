Things to do in San Diego this weekend | Sept. 15-17
🪷 Botanic Garden
Explore the natural beauty of the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas with a variety of events, including open air yoga, guided painting, nature bathing and a carnivorous plant exhibition.
When and where: Saturday morning and afternoon at 300 Quail Gardens Dr. The Savage Gardens exhibition is ongoing.
Cost: Each event is ticketed from $10-$48.
🇲🇽 Mexico's Independence Day
Enjoy the traditional ceremony of El Grito to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day outside the Mexican Consulate, plus live music, food vendors and family games.
When and where: Friday from 5-9pm at the Mexican Consulate in Little Italy at 1549 India Street
Cost: Free
Plus: Other events kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month, which starts Friday.
🎸🍻 Amps & Ales
Dance and drink at the Annual Amps & Ales festival, featuring 38 breweries, food and live music from Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, Sandollar and The Sleepwalkers.
When and where: Saturday 1-4pm (Noon for VIP) at Memorial Park in Chula Vista at 360 Third Ave.
Cost: Tickets are $35 or $45 (VIP)
🚎 💃🏻 2023 Trolley Dances
Watch dancers turn public spaces into stages on this interactive trolley tour through downtown San Diego presented by the San Diego Dance Theater.
When and where: Tours are on the MTS Blue Line Trolley Saturday and Sunday every hour from 10:15am to 3:15pm.
Cost: Tickets are $35 ($20 for seniors, military, students and artists)
