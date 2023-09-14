San Diegans are making more money
San Diego incomes are going up, but workers in the rest of the state haven't been so lucky.
Driving the news: San Diego's median income rose nearly 2% between 2019 and 2022, adjusted for inflation, while the statewide median income fell 1.5%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 American Community Survey one-year estimates released Wednesday.
- The median income in San Diego was $98,928 in 2022, compared to a statewide median of $91,551.
Why it matters: Rising incomes can blunt the pain of San Diego's high cost of living.
By the numbers: The share of San Diego households earning less than $25,000 fell by 1%, and the share of those earning between $25,000 and $49,000 fell by 3% between 2019 and 2022.
- But the biggest change by far came from workers earning $100,000 or more — that grew from 42% in 2019 to 50% in 2022.
Zoom out: Median incomes in California's other major metropolitan areas declined.
- Bay Area: Decreased 3% to $128,151
- Los Angeles: Decreased 2.4% to $87,743
- San Jose: Decreased 1.6% to $148,900
What they're saying: Alan Gin, an economist at University of San Diego, said the numbers suggest San Diego could be suffering less than other areas that have seen high-income workers fleeing the state.
- "Traditionally, incomes have been lower here compared to other parts of California — it's likely they were more vulnerable to a decline because they were already at a higher level."
Between the lines: It could also be that some of San Diego's higher income sectors are more anchored to the region than those in Silicon Valley.
- "You can't do biotech remotely," Gin said. "You've got to go to a lab."
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.