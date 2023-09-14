U.S. Census; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

San Diego incomes are going up, but workers in the rest of the state haven't been so lucky.

Driving the news: San Diego's median income rose nearly 2% between 2019 and 2022, adjusted for inflation, while the statewide median income fell 1.5%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 American Community Survey one-year estimates released Wednesday.

The median income in San Diego was $98,928 in 2022, compared to a statewide median of $91,551.

Why it matters: Rising incomes can blunt the pain of San Diego's high cost of living.

By the numbers: The share of San Diego households earning less than $25,000 fell by 1%, and the share of those earning between $25,000 and $49,000 fell by 3% between 2019 and 2022.

But the biggest change by far came from workers earning $100,000 or more — that grew from 42% in 2019 to 50% in 2022.

Zoom out: Median incomes in California's other major metropolitan areas declined.

Bay Area : Decreased 3% to $128,151

: Decreased 3% to $128,151 Los Angeles: Decreased 2.4% to $87,743

Decreased 2.4% to $87,743 San Jose: Decreased 1.6% to $148,900

What they're saying: Alan Gin, an economist at University of San Diego, said the numbers suggest San Diego could be suffering less than other areas that have seen high-income workers fleeing the state.

"Traditionally, incomes have been lower here compared to other parts of California — it's likely they were more vulnerable to a decline because they were already at a higher level."

Between the lines: It could also be that some of San Diego's higher income sectors are more anchored to the region than those in Silicon Valley.