Bird Rides Inc. shared electric scooters in the Ocean Beach in May 2021. Photo: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Shared electric scooter use is plummeting in San Diego.

Driving the news: Residents and visitors took 595,000 rides on shared bikes and scooters in the year that ended Aug. 1, after logging 3 million trips during the same period one year earlier, according to a new report from city staff.

The city imposed new rules on scooter-share companies last August, inking contracts to operate here with just four companies, cutting the number of scooters and e-bikes on the roads from 11,000 to 8,000 and restricting users from riding or parking vehicles on sidewalks.

Why it matters: The city regulated the industry last year after the prevalence of shared scooters and e-bikes grew into a massive public debate, with scooters both figuring heavily into the 2020 mayoral campaign and generating national attention as a symbol of ride-sharing's growing pains.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria took up for shared scooters while running for office, arguing they "could play an important role in meeting our city's climate action goals."

Yes, but: Those objectives call for the city to get 36% of residents to commute without driving by 2030, and 50% by 2035.

State of play: The city council's active transportation committee is hearing the new report on the first year of the regulatory regime on Wednesday.

City staff notes only 15% of vehicles are located in the city's "communities of concern" — areas with low economic opportunity and high environmental disadvantage. The city hopes to increase that to 20% by the end of the year.

The other side: Jonathan Freeman, co-chair of the activist group Safe Walkways that has advocated for tougher city regulations, said the rules have helped, but remain imperfect.

"The upshot of all of this is, the city needs to decide if motorized scooters make any sense as a part of a transportation system in San Diego," he said. "When it was a new thing, it was a fad and a fun thing to do. That's all faded now."

Freeman and his co-chair Janet Rogers have submitted their own eight-page report to the council committee outlining what they allege are continued failures by the companies to follow the city's rules.