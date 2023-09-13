San Diego music is fine: Go see Jesus Gonzalez
The pandemic was a tough time for live music.
Shows ended. Venues closed. Musicians struggled.
Our thought bubble: That's why I'll never forget stumbling across a free, socially distanced, impromptu show in South Park in May 2020.
- I sprinted home, threw my 2-year-old in a wagon, roused my pregnant wife, and scrambled back to a show that's among my fondest memories of that terrible year.
The musicians were Jesus Gonzalez — a local singer-songwriter whose ethereal mix of psychedelic folk rock and soulful R&B relies less on his experimental use of looping and more on his giant, meditative voice — and Lis Viegas, a drummer and DJ.
What's happening: Gonzalez is playing a free concert at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park on Friday at 8pm.
- It's the latest in what he calls his "Tour of Enchantment," shows at unconventional venues with guest appearances, innovative visual elements and whatever else goes through his creative mind.
- For a quick sense of Gonzalez's music, check out his Tiny Desk submissions.
But wait: There's another great local show this week.
- Local musician Kevin Vega was recently diagnosed with kidney cancer, and his friends are throwing a benefit concert for him at Casbah on Thursday at 8pm. Tickets are $20.
- Mrs. Magician, Los Shadows, Heavy Hawaii, Spooky Cigarette and DJ Nathan of Wavves make up the bill of local stalwarts.
