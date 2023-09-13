Share on email (opens in new window)

The pandemic was a tough time for live music.

Shows ended. Venues closed. Musicians struggled.

Our thought bubble: That's why I'll never forget stumbling across a free, socially distanced, impromptu show in South Park in May 2020.

I sprinted home, threw my 2-year-old in a wagon, roused my pregnant wife, and scrambled back to a show that's among my fondest memories of that terrible year.

The musicians were Jesus Gonzalez — a local singer-songwriter whose ethereal mix of psychedelic folk rock and soulful R&B relies less on his experimental use of looping and more on his giant, meditative voice — and Lis Viegas, a drummer and DJ.

What's happening: Gonzalez is playing a free concert at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park on Friday at 8pm.

It's the latest in what he calls his "Tour of Enchantment," shows at unconventional venues with guest appearances, innovative visual elements and whatever else goes through his creative mind.

For a quick sense of Gonzalez's music, check out his Tiny Desk submissions.

But wait: There's another great local show this week.