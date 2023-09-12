Reader Recs: Where to eat and drink right now in San Diego
When you first signed up for Axios San Diego, I told you eating and drinking were two of my favorite hobbies.
- I quickly realized that was true for many of you, too!
What's happening: I thought I'd share some readers' favorite spots for those who are new in town or just looking for a local's recommendation!
🍸 Cocktails: Mothership in South Park is a sci-fi themed cocktail bar where you can "expect some strong tiki drinks or well crafted zero-proof cocktails."
🍺 Beer: Viewpoint Brewery in Del Mar is near the racetrack and offers a "cool view of the lagoon."
🍷 Wine: San Pasqual Winery in La Mesa and Seaport Village.
🌮 Tacos: Salud in Barrio Logan for "delicious, distinctive street tacos," but beware of the line that forms on Tuesdays.
🍱 Sushi: Cloak & Petal in Little Italy is a "lovely sushi restaurant" that serves overflowing sake.
🍤 🥩 Surf & turf: Paradisaea in Bird Rock has "great food and even better desserts."
🫒 Mediterranean: Callie in East Village creates a "wonderful environment to experience delicious bits" of Greek food. Sit at the bar or plan ahead because reservations fill quickly.
🍕 Pizza: Tribute Pizza in North Park is "one of the best pizza joints in the US."
📩 Send us your go-to spots and hidden gems in San Diego!
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.