Hunter S. Thompson at his ranch on October 12, 1990 in Aspen, Colorado. Photo: Paul Harris/Getty Images

It's the first weekend of locals summer.

Get out and enjoy the weather, sans summer madness.

The 2-0 Aztecs haven't looked great this year, but got wins against lesser opponents. They'll start a tough four-game stretch as nearly two touchdown underdogs against UCLA.

When and where: Saturday, Snapdragon Stadium. 4:30pm. Or watch on CBS 8.

Saturday, Snapdragon Stadium. 4:30pm. Or watch on CBS 8. Cost: Lots of tickets are available, but they start at $80 each.

The world premiere run of the musical about gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson, presented by the La Jolla Playhouse, is generating Broadway buzz and has been extended by popular demand.

When and where: Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre. 8pm Thursdays and Fridays; 2pm and 8pm Saturdays; 2pm and 7pm Sundays

Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre. 8pm Thursdays and Fridays; 2pm and 8pm Saturdays; 2pm and 7pm Sundays Cost: $25-$95

Dog. Surfing. Contest. The 18th annual event raises money for the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Where and when : Del Mar Dog Beach. 8am-2pm

: Del Mar Dog Beach. 8am-2pm Cost: Free

More than 150 artists sell their work above the Flower Fields, with two stages for live music, food trucks and family-friendly interactive art at KidsWalk.