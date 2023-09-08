42 mins ago - Culture

Legit low-key kickbacks | San Diego weekend plans

Andrew Keatts

Hunter S. Thompson at his ranch on October 12, 1990 in Aspen, Colorado. Photo: Paul Harris/Getty Images

It's the first weekend of locals summer.

Get out and enjoy the weather, sans summer madness.

SDSU vs UCLA at Snapdragon Stadium

The 2-0 Aztecs haven't looked great this year, but got wins against lesser opponents. They'll start a tough four-game stretch as nearly two touchdown underdogs against UCLA.

  • When and where: Saturday, Snapdragon Stadium. 4:30pm. Or watch on CBS 8.
  • Cost: Lots of tickets are available, but they start at $80 each.

The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical

The world premiere run of the musical about gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson, presented by the La Jolla Playhouse, is generating Broadway buzz and has been extended by popular demand.

Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon

Dog. Surfing. Contest. The 18th annual event raises money for the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

  • Where and when: Del Mar Dog Beach. 8am-2pm
  • Cost: Free

ArtWalk Carlsbad

More than 150 artists sell their work above the Flower Fields, with two stages for live music, food trucks and family-friendly interactive art at KidsWalk.

  • When and where: Armada Drive, above the Flower Fields, off of Palomar Airport Road. Saturday, 11am-6pm; Sunday, 10am-5pm
  • Cost: Free
