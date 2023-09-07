Beaches remain closed from the border to south Coronado, but a slough of officials in recent days has elevated calls to fund a long-term solution to pollution from the Tijuana River.

Driving the news: Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego) announced Tuesday that he and the rest of the county's Congressional delegation sent a letter to House leadership requesting $310 million in an emergency bill to upgrade the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The ask follows a letter last week from California's U.S. senators to leaders of the upper house requesting the same $310 million.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week also announced a Biden administration commitment to repairing and upgrading the water treatment plant.

The mayors of Coronado and Imperial Beach rallied over Labor Day weekend, demanding state and federal attention on the problem.

Why it matters: Cross-border pollution at the county's southernmost beaches presents an ongoing environmental justice crisis that threatens public health and safety and the local economy.

What they're saying: "Securing emergency funding is crucial to rehabilitate and expand the plant in order to protect public health and the environment, and to stop the economic damage cross-border sewage flows have had on our communities for far too long," the lawmakers wrote.

Details: Congress previously allocated $300 million to plant improvements — the latest request is for an additional $310 million to increase the amount of wastewater the plant can treat.

Officials also learned this summer of an additional $150 million in deferred maintenance at the plant, just to keep it operating at its current capacity.