101 Ash St. in 2014, before a years-long scandal, when it was the headquarters of Sempra Energy. Photo: Sam Hodgson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The office-to-apartment conversion trend hasn't made much of an impact in San Diego, but now it's coming to one of downtown's highest-profile towers.

Catch up quick San Diego officials are in negotiations with the developer Reven Capital to turn the scandal-plagued office tower at 101 Ash St. into 400 apartments for low-income residents.

The city purchased the tower in July for $132 million as part of a controversial legal settlement.

Why it matters: San Diego's office vacancy rate is well above its pre-pandemic level, before the work-from-home explosion, while the city's housing crisis continues to squeeze residents.

Flashback: 101 Ash has been a source of political and legal controversy since 2017, when the city entered into a lease-to-own deal, but only briefly occupied the building due to major asbestos problems.

The tower has become a central piece of the city's dreams of revitalizing its Civic Center, while building a new City Hall. But those dreams are on the rocks after no one bid to redo the full five-block area, leaving the city to make do with Reven's narrow pitch.

What they're saying: Chad Carpenter, founder and CEO of Reven, said some of 101 Ash's problems made it ripe for apartment conversion.

"Because of the asbestos, we'll have to gut the entire building, then bring in a team to make sure we got it all and certify that it's safe," he said. "We'll have a clean shell at that point, and we'll build apartments within that clean shell."

Plumbing thwarts many office-to-residential conversions — unlike apartments, offices don't usually have individual bathrooms. But Carpenter said that's not a problem, since they can build plumbing from scratch after gutting the property.

He said housing is the building's optimal use.

"There is literally no office demand for that old building right now," Carpenter said. "And it's more efficient to replace it than to build from ground up – because to start from ground, you'd have to demolish it for $25 million to $30 million."

Details: Carpenter reiterated that his bid is for all 400 apartments to be reserved for low-income residents — he said Reven will look into tax credits and other options to make the project work.

What to watch: He said he doesn't think providing 100% affordable housing will be a problem, but acknowledged that percentage might come down as the deal comes together.

Since the project is above the state's 25% affordable requirement, he hopes those extra affordable units could count for the obligations of the other four blocks the city wants to redevelop.

"Maybe our property can take some of the affordability burden off of the rest of the project," Carpenter said.

Context: San Diego was not among the top 30 cities in office-to-apartment conversions last year, making 101 Ash a compelling experiment in the local market.