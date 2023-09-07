10 mins ago - Culture

Visualizing the decline in burrito quality from San Diego to San Francisco

Andrew Keatts
A conceptual visualization of Mexican food in California cities

A conceptual visualization of the quality of Mexican food across California: Chart: Brian Schrader

Last week, we relayed a hot take from a popular podcast on California Mexican food: Burritos get better the further south you go in the state, but L.A. might outdo us on tacos.

Driving the news: Reader Brian Schrader decided to visualize the theory, which he said coincided with his long-held view, and shared it on X.

Yes, but: Schrader quickly jumped in to note an error in his own visualization — his chart suggests San Diego tacos are inferior to those in San Francisco, but he strongly disputes that characterization.

  • "The taco gulf is nowhere near that low," he said. "It's a shallow depression. Not claiming SF tacos are better than SD, that would be silly."
