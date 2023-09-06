The weekly "high noon" Dead tribue with Fish and the Seaweeds at Aquarius Bar and Grille. Photo: Andrew Keatts/Axios

San Diego was never a special destination for the Grateful Dead. The 1980 arrests of Bob Weir and Mickey Hart after a Sports Arena show are maybe its biggest mark on band history. (That, or Bill Walton).

Yes, but: The city's teeming with regular Dead nights, with great local musicians offering their takes on a songbook that invites reinterpretation.

What's happening: Every week there are a few options to mix it up with other fans of the Grateful Dead.

Monday is the OG San Diego Dead show, with the Electric Waste Band holding a weekly gig at Winston's since 1992 — now officially a longer run than Jerry Garcia had with the band before his death in 1995. Cost: $10 | Start: 8pm

Sunday in the sun is where you're likely to find me, either in Aquarius, the bar that started hosting weekly afternoon shows from Fish and the Seaweeds during the pandemic, or in a lawn chair on the dirt lot across the street while my kid plays in the Jetty. Maybe my favorite San Diego tradition. Cost: $5 | Start: 12pm

Every other Thursday (including tomorrow), find the newest Dead night with Keep on Duckin', led by guitarist Cody Sherman. Sherman is frontman for Band of Gringos, and he released a rocking country album this year. They play at Duck Foot Brewing Miramar. Cost: Free | Start: 6pm

Meanwhile, San Diego is home to another standout Dead tribute act, in Easy Wind, which books gigs all over town, including one this Friday night at Winston's. Cost: $12/15 | Start: 9pm

LA-based Jerry's Middle Finger — a Jerry Garcia Band tribute act — comes through regularly too, including their Sept. 30 show at Belly Up. Cost: $25 | Start: 9pm