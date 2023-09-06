Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Faith Lennox at the 2021 U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championship. Photo: Bill Schildge via Stoke for Life Foundation

More than 100 surfers from over 17 countries are competing in the U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships at the Oceanside pier this week.

The 6th annual event was created by Stoke for Life Foundation and sponsored by the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, a graduate school with a campus in San Marcos.

Why it matters: The championship showcases the rehabilitative benefits of adaptive water sports for athletes with amputations, visual impairments and limb deficiencies, and promotes inclusivity in the surfing community.

Details: Watch the surfers on the north side of the Oceanside Pier Sept. 6-10.