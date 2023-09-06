44 mins ago - News

Adaptive surfers compete in championship in Oceanside

Kate Murphy
A woman with an arm amputation surfs at a competition.

Faith Lennox at the 2021 U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championship. Photo: Bill Schildge via Stoke for Life Foundation

More than 100 surfers from over 17 countries are competing in the U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships at the Oceanside pier this week.

Why it matters: The championship showcases the rehabilitative benefits of adaptive water sports for athletes with amputations, visual impairments and limb deficiencies, and promotes inclusivity in the surfing community.

Details: Watch the surfers on the north side of the Oceanside Pier Sept. 6-10.

An adaptive surfer rides a wave with a paddle while sitting on a surfboard.
Roy Tuscany rides a wave at the U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championship. Photo: Bill Schildge via Stoke for Life Foundation
