Adaptive surfers compete in championship in Oceanside
More than 100 surfers from over 17 countries are competing in the U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships at the Oceanside pier this week.
- The 6th annual event was created by Stoke for Life Foundation and sponsored by the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, a graduate school with a campus in San Marcos.
Why it matters: The championship showcases the rehabilitative benefits of adaptive water sports for athletes with amputations, visual impairments and limb deficiencies, and promotes inclusivity in the surfing community.
Details: Watch the surfers on the north side of the Oceanside Pier Sept. 6-10.
