Best things to do in San Diego over Labor Day Weekend

A beach day feels like the obvious answer when thinking about plans for this three-day weekend, but we've put together a list of other fun things to do to enjoy the Labor Day holiday!

🚲 Bike from Coronado to Imperial Beach via the Silver Strand Trail to take in the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

🔥 Make s'mores at a bonfire on the beach.

Go sailing on the bay with a private or public tour that has complimentary drinks and snacks.

💃 Enjoy live music and lawn games at Grand Del Mar's Garden Party on Sunday.

🎨 Walk around First Friday at Liberty Station's Arts District, featuring free improv shows, an open drawing studio and a watercolor painting exhibit.

🏙️ Check out Little Italy's annual stickball tournament, a nostalgic tradition.

