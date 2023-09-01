Best things to do in San Diego over Labor Day Weekend
A beach day feels like the obvious answer when thinking about plans for this three-day weekend, but we've put together a list of other fun things to do to enjoy the Labor Day holiday!
🚲 Bike from Coronado to Imperial Beach via the Silver Strand Trail to take in the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge.
🔥 Make s'mores at a bonfire on the beach.
⛵ Go sailing on the bay with a private or public tour that has complimentary drinks and snacks.
💃 Enjoy live music and lawn games at Grand Del Mar's Garden Party on Sunday.
🎨 Walk around First Friday at Liberty Station's Arts District, featuring free improv shows, an open drawing studio and a watercolor painting exhibit.
🏙️ Check out Little Italy's annual stickball tournament, a nostalgic tradition.
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.