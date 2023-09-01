Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A beach day feels like the obvious answer when thinking about plans for this three-day weekend, but we've put together a list of other fun things to do to enjoy the Labor Day holiday!

🚲 Bike from Coronado to Imperial Beach via the Silver Strand Trail to take in the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

🔥 Make s'mores at a bonfire on the beach.

⛵ Go sailing on the bay with a private or public tour that has complimentary drinks and snacks.

💃 Enjoy live music and lawn games at Grand Del Mar's Garden Party on Sunday.

🎨 Walk around First Friday at Liberty Station's Arts District, featuring free improv shows, an open drawing studio and a watercolor painting exhibit.

🏙️ Check out Little Italy's annual stickball tournament, a nostalgic tradition.