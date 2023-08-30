San Diego Democrat Toni Atkins announces end to historic term as Senate leader

Share on email (opens in new window)

California Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins speaks at the Spirit of Stonewall Rally during San Diego Pride Week in 2021. Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

California Senate Democrats have settled on their next leader.

Driving the news: Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins announced Monday that state Sen. Mike McGuire will succeed the San Diego Democrat sometime next year as leader.

Atkins' departure isn't a surprise, since she's termed out of the Legislature next November. But who would supplant her, and how, was up in the air.

Why it matters: Atkins' friendly transition saves the Democratic caucus from a repeat power struggle that beset the Assembly last year — leaving leadership to instead focus on legislative dealmaking in the coming months.

Flashback: Atkins made history during her time in the Capitol.

In 2018, she became the first woman and first openly gay person to lead the state's upper chamber.

She was the first person in 150 years to lead both the Senate and Assembly, from 2014 through 2016.

Atkins signed three bills into law this summer while Gov. Gavin Newsom was out of the state, becoming the first LGBTQ person in California to do so.

Zoom in: Atkins' demonstrated her knack for ascending to leadership before she moved to the Capitol, too.

She was elected to the San Diego City Council in 2000. In 2005, after former Mayor Dick Murphy's resignation, her council colleagues elected her deputy mayor to lead the city until voters chose Murphy's replacement.

What they're saying: "She's a California trailblazer, a role model for millions, and a dear friend," McGuire said in the announcement of the deal.

What we're watching: Atkins will be out of office after November 2024, when she'll be 62 years old. Whether in elected or appointed office, she could serve much longer if she wants.